Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes wins twin-towns shield in veterans golf at Forbes, a rare occurence

By Barry Shine
December 17 2022 - 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dub Rogers, pictured playing in the Parkes Prostate Cancer Awareness Charity Golf Day in November, has been spotted playing in the veterans competition. Picture by Jenny Kingham

"I like these greens," and why wouldn't he as Parkes veteran golfer John Dwyer set the Forbes course alight last Thursday in the first competition back since the course suffered dramatic effects from the recent floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.