"I like these greens," and why wouldn't he as Parkes veteran golfer John Dwyer set the Forbes course alight last Thursday in the first competition back since the course suffered dramatic effects from the recent floods.
Even as the golfers managed to work their way around a composite course of nine holes (played twice) it wasn't hard to see works still in progress which is hoped that 18 holes will be open for play sooner then later.
Back to last Thursday. Playing 10 shots below his handicap JD matched the lowest score ever in the twin-towns comp with 46 points. This was recorded only recently by fellow club member Kath Kelly playing on her home course of Parkes.
Runner-up was unlucky Forbes member Barry Shine playing in the same group with 44 points, good enough to win on any other day, while his fellow club member Ralph Baker has a bit of work to do on his game picking up the encouragement award.
Host club members took all nearest the pins, 9th Barry Shine (A grade) and Ralph Baker (B), 18th Jeff Haley (A), Steve Edwards (B).
Ball sweep to 33 points. 36 'Magpie' Mick Bond (P), 35 Dave Harwood (P), 34 John Pearce (P), Barry Parker (F), Scott Kirkman (F), Steve Edwards (F), Jeff Haley (F), 33 Nym Dziuba (P), Alf Davies (F).
It doesn't happen often but Parkes (10 players) won the twin-towns shield away from home with 216 points to Forbes' (19 players) 213.
This week vets will head to Parkes to play in the Mike Dunne Memorial. Mike, treasurer of the Parkes vets was extremely popular within the twin-towns ranks and all members are invited to play. Nominations on Thursday from 9.30am for a progressive start.
