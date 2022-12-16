It's the season of celebration and end-of-year gatherings with work mates, family and friends, so if you're choosing to have a few drinks, it also means, planning how to get home safely.
Throughout December 2022 and January 2023, almost 60 licensed venues across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are participating in the Plan B Win a Swag promotion to encourage patrons to make a Plan B to get home safely when they drink alcohol.
It's a reminder that drink driving is never an acceptable plan, says Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor.
The promotion is an initiative of Transport for NSW, in partnership with local governments across Western NSW. There are more than 300 participating venues across regional NSW.
Ms Suitor said this is the sixth year Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire councils have participated.
The key message, Ms Suitor said, is to not drink and drive and to make a plan before your night out, in order to get home safely.
"The Plan B Win a Swag promotion encourages the conversation about planning safe ways to get home. In many of our smaller villages there isn't public transport or a courtesy bus, so this promotion prompts patrons to think of other alternatives to get home safely. It's great that the swag is also a Plan B!" Ms Suitor said.
"Due to flooding and road closures, the promotion start date has been delayed in Forbes, Lake Cargelligo and Tullibigeal - but locals in these towns will get a chance to participate for eight weeks starting in mid January 2023."
If you're celebrating locally, patrons at participating hotels, clubs and bottle shops can complete an entry form that asks what their Plan B for getting home safely is. They then go in the draw to win a swag valued at over $250. Each venue has a swag to give away, with winners drawn at the end of January (or March in Forbes, Lake Cargelligo and Tullibigeal).
Drink driving is one of the leading causes of death and injury on NSW roads. In Western NSW, drink driving remains a serious issue with 34 fatal crashes involving alcohol over the last three years and another 79 resulting in serious injuries. Regional areas are at particular risk given limited public transport or other options for getting home.
NSW Police will also be out in force conducting random breath testing during the holiday season. Double demerits will be in force from the December 23 to January 2, 2023 (inclusive) and January 25-29, 2023 (inclusive).
Drink driving is a serious offence. Penalties can include loss of licence, fines, prison terms and a requirement to install an alcohol interlock device.
