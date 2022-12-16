What features should you look for in a business bank account?

Business owners must select a bank with competitive rates and favourable terms regarding loan repayment periods. Picture by Shutterstock.

Business bank accounts are crucial because they provide a secure platform to store and manage your business' finances.



Business banking accounts are also important as they allow you to carry out transactions, including payments to suppliers and tax filings. You can transact confidently, knowing you don't mix your business and personal finances.

When selecting a business bank account, there are several features to consider. What type of account is best for your business? What features does the bank offer that make banking easier for you and your employees?



It's always important to compare business bank accounts before settling for one that fits your business needs the most.



Here are five features you should look for in a business bank account:

1. Banking Fees

Banking fees are the cost of the bank's services. Businesses should check how much their banks charge for certain services. Look for a business bank account that offers low fees, especially cash deposits and withdrawals. Make sure you compare the fees charged by different banks to find the one with the lowest charges.

Take a look at the international fees, such as the foreign exchange rates and the cost of sending or receiving money. Your business will likely expand, and you'll engage with global suppliers and buyers somewhere along the line. As such, the bank you choose should offer competitive rates for their business accounts.

2. Business-Friendly Features

Look for features that make it easier to manage your business finances. Some banks offer integration with accounting software for easy tracking and reconciling expenses. You also benefit from features such as automated payments and direct debits. Businesses can save time by automating the payment process and setting up direct debits for recurring payments.

Additionally, you should check for staff-assisted transactions. Businesses may require additional services such as setting up direct debits, changing account details, etc. A good bank should provide dedicated staff to help you with these processes. However, the bank shouldn't charge extra fees for these services.

3. Banking Security

Security is the most crucial feature you must prioritize in a business bank account. Businesses must keep their money secure at all times. Banks usually have several security measures, including encryption technology, fraud protection and two-factor authentication. As a business owner, you must choose a bank with these security measures.

Check reviews about how secure other people's money is with the bank. Ask the bank if they have any additional security measures, such as 24/7 customer service and online banking protection services. If you feel there's a red flag, especially on their online platform and website, looking for another bank is wise.

Also, ask about any insurance on savings and checking accounts. While it's always rare, there have been cases of banks going into bankruptcy and customers losing their savings. Business owners should protect their businesses against these risks by asking the bank about any insurance protection they have.

4. Banking Limits

Business banking limits refer to the maximum number of transactions or deposits you can complete in a certain period. Depending on their needs, businesses should look for an account with the higher transaction and deposit limits. Banks typically offer corporate accounts with higher limits than personal ones.

As you're not sure how much your business will grow in a certain period, you must guarantee you choose a bank that provides the flexibility to increase these limits in the future. A rule of thumb is selecting the account with the highest limit.

Higher limits allow you to receive huge payments or capital from investors when expanding your business. The higher limit enables you to receive more payments or deposit more money into your account without worrying about hitting the maximum.

5. Interest Rates

Consider the interest rates on loans and deposits when looking for a business bank account. These are crucial factors as they determine how much you can earn or save on your deposits. Businesses should look for accounts with competitive rates and compare the rates of different banks to get the best deal.

Another feature you should check with the bank is the terms for business loans. Businesses should work with a bank that offers favourable terms regarding interest rates and repayment periods, among other factors.

Conclusion

When looking for business bank accounts, always verify whether they have the features you want. As standard, these should include banking limits, security and interest rates.

Business owners like yourself must select a bank with competitive rates and favourable terms regarding loan repayment periods. This will help you manage your finances better and ensure your money is secure.