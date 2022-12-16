Parkes Champion-Post

1962 Vauxhall Cresta wins Choice award at Central West Car Club Charity Show and Shine

By Jeff McClurg
December 16 2022 - 3:15pm
This 1962 Vauxhall Cresta has interestingly only been through two previous owners before it entered Brett Preisig's life. He's thrilled he's able to keep up with the crowd on car club runs now with the Cresta. Picture by Jeff McClurg

This is the second time around for Brett Preisig with his beautiful blue and white 1962 Vauxhall Cresta.

