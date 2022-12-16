This is the second time around for Brett Preisig with his beautiful blue and white 1962 Vauxhall Cresta.
He featured a few years ago with a maroon and white Cresta that he and his wife Sharyn had just purchased.
"The maroon car was great mechanically and we really enjoyed it," Brett said.
"But it really needed a re-spray for what we wanted, and to be perfectly honest the cost of getting that done baulked us.
"We still had our eyes on the market when the blue one came up for sale and we couldn't be happier with it."
For a little while there it looked like the Vauxhall owners club at the Preisig's with two Cresta's and a ute, but something had to give and the maroon car was sold, so they could concentrate on the other two.
"We really like the ute as well but it's a bit slow on a car club run," Brett laughed.
"So now we can finally keep up with the crowd in the Cresta".
The Vauxhall Cresta is a 162 cubic inch 6 cylinder drivinga familiar Hydramatic transmission.
"GMH actually trialled the Hydramatic in the Cresta before risking it in their Holden product," Brett said.
General Motors owned Vauxhall and in fact, the cars came out of the same factory as the equivalent Holdens of the day.
Brett's Cresta has interestingly only been through two previous owners.
The original owner parked it in a shed with a mechanical issue after the first 10 years of road use and there it sat for some 30 years before being purchased by the second owner.
He fixed the mechanicals and re-sprayed the duco and had it on the road for a bit over 15 years before selling it to Brett and Sharyn.
Sharyn admits that she's more than happy enough in the passenger seat.
"It's such a peaceful and comfortable ride," she said, "and we always get plenty of looks."
So much so, that the Vauxhall received the Aidan Ashcroft Memorial Perpetual Trophy at the Central West Car Club Charity Show and Shine in October at Pioneer Oval in Parkes.
"I genuinely wasn't expecting to win anything," Brett said.
"So I was pleasantly surprised and even humbled to take out the award."
Brett is a member of the Central West Car Club.
Based in Parkes, they hold regular meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, along with street meets, coffee runs and day runs in the local area.
For more about the club you can head to their website at www.centralwestcarclub.com or visit the Central West Car Club's Facebook page.
MORE CAR CLUB ARTICLES:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.