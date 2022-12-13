Spread some cheer with Christmas Charity Muster in Parkes

The Trio is comprised of members Anthea Basha who plays fiddle, guitar, piano and vocals. Doug Watson who plays guitar and vocals and Brett Norton bass player and vocalist. In a nod of encouragement to young Ricky Wright, Anthea mentioned a time when she was a nervous young 10-year-old performing for the first time up on stage right here in Parkes during the festival. She's certainly come a long way since then.

