Parkes and District Country Music Association to host its Christmas Charity Muster

By Christine Cox, Publicity Officer
December 14 2022 - 5:00am
Spread some cheer with Christmas Charity Muster in Parkes

Looking forward to staging our Christmas Charity Muster on Sunday after having to cancel our November one due to the unfortunate flooding catastrophe that befell so many in our district and affected many of our families, friends and supporters.

