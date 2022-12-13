Spread some cheer with Christmas Charity Muster in Parkes

Looking forward to staging our Christmas Charity Muster on Sunday after having to cancel our November one due to the unfortunate flooding catastrophe that befell so many in our district and affected many of our families, friends and supporters.
Hoping that an afternoon of music and Christmas cheer will help to bring a ray of sunshine into your lives. No featured artist this month but you never know who might turn up among our walk-ups. Have been known to get a visit from the north pole.
October's Muster got off to a great start with a fabulous line-up of walk-up artists including our president Stephen Cheney, Garry Hemming, Bill Little, Gary Hollier, young Ricky Wright, Neville Wright, Warren Van Akker, and Jock and Lindy Charlton.
Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, we welcomed "The Dougie's Trio" to the stage as our featured performers and the afternoon's entertainment escalated.
The Trio is comprised of members Anthea Basha who plays fiddle, guitar, piano and vocals. Doug Watson who plays guitar and vocals and Brett Norton bass player and vocalist. In a nod of encouragement to young Ricky Wright, Anthea mentioned a time when she was a nervous young 10-year-old performing for the first time up on stage right here in Parkes during the festival. She's certainly come a long way since then.
Audience participation ramped up during their performance and during the afternoon we even had a return of dancers to the floor.
Thanks again to everyone who helps make our afternoon so enjoyable, from our door persons, competition organisers, refreshments, stagehands, compere, guest artists, walk-up performers and especially our great backing band Gary Hollier, Stephen Cheney, Brian Collits, Pam Byrne, and Lindy Charlton.
So don't forget Christmas Charity Muster is on Sunday, December 18, 1pm, in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club. Wear a little Christmas bling and help get into the festive mood.
Don't forget to grab your newsletter, available at the muster, so you can keep up with what's happening in country music here and around the region.
Stay safe all those who have been subjected to the flooding and hope to see you all back with us enjoying your country music.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.