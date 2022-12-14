It seems like a bit of Christmas cheer was exactly what Parkes residents needed as another enormous crowd gathered in Cooke Park, this time for Carols in the Park.
The carols made a welcome return to the stage on Sunday evening, the first one in three years because of the Covid pandemic.
Organisers from the Parkes Ministers Association and those performing in the event were thrilled to see the turnout.
Armed with plenty of insect repellent and still dodging some nasty mozzies, locals looked like they were really enjoying the occasion too.
The night featured community singing, performances from locals schools, an appearance from the Parkes Community Choir and even the Parkes Ukulele Players and Fijian singers.
See the photos we took on the night above.
Check out other multimedia stories and photo galleries:
There's plenty more where that came from - you can view more of our photo galleries and videos in the multimedia section on our website.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.