A woman who called police complaining about a person she lived with, then came at them with a steak knife, has been released from custody and put on an Intensive Corrections Order.
Natalie Tatam of Howard Street, Parkes appeared via audio visual link in Parkes Local Court on November 24, pleading guilty to five charges relating to an incident on November 7 this year.
The 52-year-old was convicted of common assault, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, stalking/intimidating with intent to cause fear of physical harm and two counts of contravening an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO).
Her solicitor Claudia McCristal, who also appeared by audio visual link, told the court there were reasons why the incident happened.
"The weeks leading up to the incident was a very stressful time [for Ms Tatam]," she said.
"She was consuming alcohol... Why she slapped [the victim] in the face was because [they] squirted dishwashing liquid into her face."
Ms McCristal said Tatam has worked her whole life and suffers from a "plethora of medical conditions".
"The only medication she's received while in custody is Panadol. She hasn't seen any medical practitioners... She's in pain and she's not receiving medical treatment," Ms McCristal said.
"She has special circumstances in that it's her first time in custody and she has good prospects of rehabilitation... She's willing to enter into alcohol rehabilitation.
"While she didn't plea guilty at the first opportunity, she did not long afterwards. Her time is best not served in custody."
Magistrate Brett Thomas agreed to release her that day but mentioned he'd only saw her in October.
"Within a month you are back here," he said.
"The issue here today is the alcohol.
"The support you've provided [your family]... that's all well and good. But if you don't address your alcohol problem, you will simply be back here again... And I will deal with you in a different way."
Magistrate Thomas handed Tatam an aggregated sentence of 10 months in the form of an Intensive Corrections Order.
According to police documents tendered in court, police received a phone call from Tatam about 1.30am on November 7, telling officers she didn't want the victim bringing other people to their home.
Police said she sounded heavily intoxicated and could be heard arguing with the victim "which sounded to intensify".
Officers attended the address to investigate, upon arrival they could hear arguing come from inside the home. They announced their presence and asked someone to come to the front door.
Tatam answered by swearing at the officers and continued to do so when they asked what had happened. The victim went to the front door and unlocked the screen to speak with police.
Police said they could smell alcohol coming off Tatam and could see her eyes were glassy and bloodshot. She was stumbling around, struggling to keep her footing.
Tatam was becoming aggressive with police and "refused to listen". An officer, who was "satisfied that she had been consuming alcohol" which was in breach of her ADVO, attempted to grab her arm but Tatam slipped from the grip and retreated into the house and into the kitchen.
Police entered the home but initially kept their distance because Tatam wasn't in complete view. Officers saw her grab a large steak knife and started to pace the room with it, telling them to get out.
Documents revealed she walked towards the front door, police telling her to drop the knife. When she didn't they ushered the victim and other officers to the bottom of the stairs.
The front screen door locked itself by "unknown means" and police spoke to Tatam through the screen for some time. During this period Tatam was no longer holding the knife but continued to swear at the officers, kicking and punching the screen.
Further police arrived on scene and made their way into the backyard, Tatam noticing them at the back door.
The victim asked Tatam to open the screen door so they could come in. Police arrested Tatam when the door opened, taking her to Parkes Police Station and entering her into custody.
Police were told Tatam drank multiple alcoholic drinks, mainly beer, since 7pm the night prior, November 6, and officers on location saw a number of empty alcohol containers around the house.
During a statement, the victim told police Tatam slapped them across the face.
