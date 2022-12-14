Parkes Champion-Post
Natalie Tatam appears in Parkes Local Court on five charges, which included the use of a knife

The 52-year-old woman from Parkes pleaded guilty to five charges in Parkes Local Court on November 24. File picture

A woman who called police complaining about a person she lived with, then came at them with a steak knife, has been released from custody and put on an Intensive Corrections Order.

