Ethan Knight-Pappin fined and on 12 month Community Corrections Order for intimidation charge

By Court Reporter
December 16 2022 - 7:00am
The Parkes man was fined and handed a 12 month Community Corrections Order in Parkes Local Court for an intimidation charge. File picture

A magistrate has warned a 22-year-old man who stood before him in court charged with intimidation that if he doesn't alter his behaviour he'll "stay in the system".

