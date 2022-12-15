A magistrate has warned a 22-year-old man who stood before him in court charged with intimidation that if he doesn't alter his behaviour he'll "stay in the system".
"And I won't be talking to you there, I'll be talking to you up there," Magistrate Brett Thomas said, pointing to a monitor and the audio visual link.
"It's really up to you."
Ethan Knight-Pappin of Glenwarrie Place, Parkes pleaded guilty and was convicted in Parkes Local Court on November 24 of stalking/intimidate with the intent to cause fear or physical harm.
His solicitor Nguyen Cong clarified that the threats mentioned in the police documents were made to a hotel worker and not the victim.
"It was a silly mistake and he's sorry," Mr Cong said.
"Shame is an understatement in how he feels."
Mr Cong continued, saying Knight-Pappin had a rough and violent childhood which saw him smoking cannabis at 12 and taking 'ice' (methamphetamine) at 14, and finishing his Year 10 schooling in juvenile custody.
"He's interested in anger management, he's done it in the past and would like to reengage with that," Mr Cong said.
Magistrate Thomas remarked on Knight-Pappin's lengthy record for a man of his young age and that it contained "a bit of everything".
"It's disappointing to see you before the court again," he told him.
Magistrate Thomas fined Knight-Pappin $600 and handed him a 12 month Community Corrections Order with supervision.
"I'm going to, and I don't normally do this, but I'm going to put abstain from alcohol (as a condition) because I think you need it," he said.
"I hope I don't see you again."
According to police documents tendered in court, Knight-Pappin entered a hotel in Parkes with another person about 9.30pm on February 12 this year. The two approached a hotel employee and asked if Knight-Pappin was allowed into the hotel, knowing he was previously banned from the premises.
The employee found a security guard, who spoke to Knight-Pappin and explained he was banned from the hotel and not allowed in.
Knight-Pappin became aggressive and threatening, saying he would stab someone.
The victim was in the hotel and heard the comments, which police said made the victim feel scared and intimidated. The victim stayed with security until Knight-Pappin was ushered out of the hotel and up Clarinda Street.
Officers attended the hotel about 10pm when an employee contacted police. They later made multiple attempts in March to speak with Knight-Pappin about the incident but couldn't find him.
Police managed to locate him on the night of March 27, Knight-Pappin telling officers he was at the hotel and an argument did occur between himself and the security guard, but he denied making any threats towards the victim.
Police said they obtained three witness statements that corroborated the victim's version of events, as well as CCTV footage.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.