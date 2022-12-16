Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Eric Samuel from Parkes sentenced to two months in prison after making threats

By Court Reporter
December 17 2022 - 10:00am
The man's two month prison sentence was backdated to when the offence occurred on September 8 this year. File picture

A Parkes man who threatened his victim while police were arresting him has just served two months in prison for the offence.

