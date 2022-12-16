A Parkes man who threatened his victim while police were arresting him has just served two months in prison for the offence.
Eric Samuel of Grenfell Street, Parkes appeared via audio visual link in Parkes Local Court on November 24 and was convicted of stalking/intimidating with intent to cause fear of physical harm.
His solicitor Elsa Hajar told the court it was a low level offence.
"But Mr Samuel agreed that that doesn't excuse it," she said.
Ms Hajar said her client has a complicated family history, which included some distressing elements.
Magistrate Brett Thomas told Samuel he would consider his early plea of guilty but added "your record doesn't help you".
He sentenced him to two months in prison, backdating the term to when the offence occurred on September 8 this year and concluding on November 7.
According to police documents tendered in court, officers arrived at a home in Oxford Street in Forbes about 1am on September 8 to arrest Samuel for two outstanding warrants.
Police said Samuel swore at the victim and called her names while officers were arresting him. As he was being conveyed to Parkes Police Station, he continued to make threats, telling the victim to "watch your back".
Police applied for and were granted a domestic apprehended violence order to protect the victim after they arrived back at the station.
Police said they didn't need to interview Samuel because his threats were made directly in front of arresting officers.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.