Parkes Champion-Post

Big tournaments still ahead as Parkes bowlers reflect on a fantastic 2022

By Contributed
December 16 2022 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Orr in action for the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club during the Gersbach Cup and the Freeman Shield on November 27. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Railway bowls

We had no social bowls on Wednesday, December 7 because of the rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.