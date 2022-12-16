We had no social bowls on Wednesday, December 7 because of the rain.
Thursday, December 8 we had our Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Winners were Don't Be Shorts, Services, Unbelievable's and Swingin' T*ts. This leaves the Unbelievable's and Swingin' T*ts on top of the ladder with 8 points each.
On Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11 we hosted the NSW State Rookie Singles sections and finals. With 6 bowlers representing our club it was an eagerly contested event with lots of spectators.
Jake Brown and Aaron Thorne both progressed through to the top 8. Both boys played some great bowls and won a game each but fell short of making the final on Sunday afternoon.
Danielle Thompson (Condobolin) and Susie Simmons (Bathurst City) played-off for the honour of representing Zone 4 at State level with Susie coming out on top of what was a great game of bowls. Congratulations to Susie and we wish her all the best come February when she takes on the other Zone winners.
Round Robin Pairs
Tom Furey and Brian Townsend defeated Phil Barnard and Geoff Leonard to get themselves the first spot in the grand final. We need the last 2 games played asap please.
Championships
In the Major Singles Geoff Leonard defeated Jakob Johnson and Luke Cross defeated Peter Creith. In Club Triples Pauline Currey, John Corcoran and Nev Kirwan defeated Gene Rapp, Greg Howlett and Blake Strudwick.
Please get in and get your Championship games played.
This week we have the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs on Thursday, December 15 at 6pm and social bowls on Saturday, December 17 at 1pm. Names in 30 minutes before and everyone is welcome.
Nomination forms are up for the Zone 4 Triples and Fours. Please see the board in the club for conditions of entry, also the nominations are open for the Australian Open which is not until June 2023, however all information is on the board in the club for this too. If you have any questions please see Lewi.
In the club on Friday, December 16 we have happy hour 5-7pm, ham raffles, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1000), joker draw ($1800) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals and Dippin' dots ice creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Well, that's 2022 done and dusted!
What a day to finish up - our favourite game, a delicious Christmas lunch and presentation day all rolled into one!
After a final brush up of the green, Ground Control have earned a sleep-in on Tuesdays (for a few weeks)! Guys, thank you for everything you do, especially on a voluntary basis, with such care! We could not enjoy our games without you.
Twenty-one eager gals set out to clean up on the floor today. All were kitted up for the job, and split into work teams of 3's and 4's.
Frances Charlton/Heather Harvey/Robyn Morgan were warmed up and straight onto the job as they bucketed the early points against Kay Craft/Valmai Westcott/Rhona Went. Team Went put in an extra effort mid-game to equalise; all 6 players flushed with success as the final tied score was declared!
The handicappers scoured the list of entries and came up with a further equal match up when Joan Simpson/Rose Mitchell/Helen Heraghty met Gwenda Carty/Sue Maddison/Jan McPhee on Rink 11. Team McPhee finished their task early, at the 13th end, but had enough points in their bucket to outlast Team H, leaving them high n dry!
It was a busy workplace on Rink 9, as 9 girls tried to stay out of each other's way and still get the job done! Bowls were polished, kit organised, jobs allotted - Maureen Baillie/Merilyn Rodgers (sharing a mop with Lynn Ryan)/Fran Dixon/Marja Iffland had a moment of hope when they scored a big 5; but were eventually tossed out with the bath water by Laurie Keane/Elaine Miller/Vi West/Liz Byrne.
Thank you to the generous sponsors of our raffle and awards.
Kim's Christmas cake won by Rhona; Railway Hotel dinner voucher won by Joan S; Frances' Christmas pudding won by Valmai.
Congratulations to all the presentation day winners:
Applause for our District winners:
What a year! When it's all summarised in one article - a fantastic, brilliant year of lawn bowls!
Liz Byrne deserves a standing ovation for her dazzling success at all levels of the game during the year!
We restart on Tuesday, January 24.
Please join us in 2023!
Merry Christmas and a safe a healthy New Year to everyone!
At our last shoot 14 attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on The Back Trundle Road and shot in a 75 target day with a number of different layouts on the day to challenge the skills of those attending. Harvey Spicer 65, Greg Buckley and Brian Drabsch 64 each, Ron Spedding 61, David Tanks 60, Bryan Rickaby 59, Matt Duffy 56, Jeff Charlton and B Donnelly 53 each, Steve Westcott 49, Doug Michalk 48, Neil Tanks 46, Jimmy Day 38 from 50 targets only.
Our Next shoot in at 1PM Saturday 17/12/22 and again will be setup differently using 5 auto clay throwers set at various angles, heights and speeds etc.
Last weekend saw 10 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 500 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 59M TOTAL
Brian Drabsch 250 249 499.
Jeff Charlton 250 249 499.
Robert Morley 250 242 492.
David Tanks 248 242 490.
Wally Rudenko 246 228 464.
John Davis 250 for 25m only.
FIELD RIFLES
John Maddison 249 246 495.
John Smeaton 246 238 484.
Ron Cunningham 243 for 25m only.
And one shot for practice only.
Our next shoot is at 10am on Sunday 18/12/22 and this will be our last shoot for the 2022 year. Merry Christmas to all.
