There was a perfect match-up of golfers in the winning team of three with the disciplined game of Mel Matthews matched with the ever-developing game of husband Craig and the booming game of club low marker and smash master Aaron Wilkie. They came in with a great score of 58.167 but were only a few decimal points in front of the regular grouping of Anthony Riach, Finne Latu and Ben Howard. These guys fluctuate a bit like the weather but were obviously on heat on Saturday.

