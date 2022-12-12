Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Golf Club 3 person Ambrose winners score of 58.167, only decimal points in front of runners-up

By Peter Bristol
December 12 2022 - 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finne Latu was among the group who only came a few decimal points behind the winners in Saturday's 3 person Ambrose. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Saturday presented a great golfing day to be part of the Epiroc Members Party Day. Epiroc is one of the mainstays of the Parkes Open and provide a party day for the members each year as part of their support for the club and we appreciate their gesture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.