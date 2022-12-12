Saturday presented a great golfing day to be part of the Epiroc Members Party Day. Epiroc is one of the mainstays of the Parkes Open and provide a party day for the members each year as part of their support for the club and we appreciate their gesture.
Epiroc representative Alan Sharpe also played in the event but unfortunately he needed to do more study on his choice of playing partners, as playing attire doesn't necessarily mean ability as he found out.
84 players participated in the 3 person Ambrose on a course that is starting to harden up underfoot.
There was a perfect match-up of golfers in the winning team of three with the disciplined game of Mel Matthews matched with the ever-developing game of husband Craig and the booming game of club low marker and smash master Aaron Wilkie. They came in with a great score of 58.167 but were only a few decimal points in front of the regular grouping of Anthony Riach, Finne Latu and Ben Howard. These guys fluctuate a bit like the weather but were obviously on heat on Saturday.
Next in were a good mix of skills in the ever-improving Jim O'Donoghue with low scoring specialists Steve Edmonds and Matt Lawryk.
In the division 2 the electrifying team of Stephen Riley and Matt Swetland were joined by enigma of Scott Winter. Obviously, Matt was able to control the 2 lefties on the day as they had the best score of 56.5 and beat home the next group comprising Ben and Troy Thomson and Dylan Phillips by 2 strokes. Matt Skene, Matthew Littlewood and Aaron Drabsch were next best.
One of the club stalwarts and easily identifiable members is about to move on to the village of Carcoar and we bid farewell to Bill Warren and the old petrol cart, and wish him all the best when he tees it up at Blayney.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the 2nd/ 11th won by Matt Lawryk at 23cm, the 6th / 15th won by David Stevenson at 588cm and the 9th /18th won by Nym Dziuba again with an another eagle. Matt picked up the lucrative prize on the Harvey Norman hole this week at 23cm this week.
Ball winners were Ben Howard, Finne Latu, Anthony Riach ; Matt Lawryk, Steve Edmonds and Jim O'Donoghue; Cody Hando, Joe Van Opynen and Brendan Jones ; Matt Skene, Dustin Littlewood and Aaron Drabsch.
This weekend is the ProKonnect 18 hole Individual Medley Stableford - big thanks to Jake O'Brien.
