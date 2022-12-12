Parkes Champion-Post
Watch

Inaugural Western Cubs under 18s push Penrith Panthers

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
December 12 2022 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREATENING a Penrith Panthers outfit - there are not many teams that have managed to do it in 2022, so when a group of players that had only come together 30 minutes before kick off does it you know they're something special.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.