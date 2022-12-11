Forbes takes the Twin Towns Shield by 30 points over Parkes

A short break in Queenstown, New Zealand, was a positive for refreshed Parkes golfer Mick Bond when he won last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition.
Despite leaving a few points on the composite Parkes course Bond continued the recent trend of plus-40 points winners and his 41 points was two clear of team mate Dale Stait who also put in a tidy round.
Held in conjunction with the annual Christmas party the day attracted 33 players - 21 from Parkes and 12 from Forbes - contesting the 18 holes.
Nearest-to-pins were won by Alf Davies from Forbes and David Harwood (Parkes) on the par three 11th hole, while Forbes' Ken Sanderson and Les Little took the honors on the 15th hole. Parkes' John Fowler won the encouragement award.
The ball sweep went to 35 points with the winners as follows: 39 points- Frank Hanns (F); 38 - Phil T. Smith and David Harwood (P) and TedMorgan, Steve Edwards and Alan Rees (F); 37 - Phil Bishop and Nym Dziub(P); 35 - Rob Lea and Rob Rea (P).
A number of annual awards were given at the function headed by the 2022 Twin Towns Shield - which is played on a weekly basis - with Forbes getting the verdict on 5085 points which was 30 better than Parkes.
Parkes' Nym Dziuba (852 points) and Rob Lea (761) finished one-two in the annual stableford points awards, while the Forbes pair of Steve Edwards and Kim Herbert were first and second respectively in the yearly points score.
The yearly attendance award went to Forbes' Barry Parker who played 26 games.
