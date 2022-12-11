Parkes Champion-Post

Forbes wins Twin Towns Shield for 2022 by 30 points over Parkes

By John Dwyer
December 12 2022 - 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes takes the Twin Towns Shield by 30 points over Parkes

A short break in Queenstown, New Zealand, was a positive for refreshed Parkes golfer Mick Bond when he won last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.