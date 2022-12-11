Parkes Champion-Post

Body of missing woman Esther Wallace found on Mt Canobolas, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 12 2022 - 8:10am, first published December 11 2022 - 7:14pm
Missing woman Esther Wallace was last seen at Federal Falls on Mount Canobolas, near Orange.

The body of missing woman Esther Wallace has been found on Mount Canobolas near Orange, ACM understands.

