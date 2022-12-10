Parkes Champion-Post

Forbes pool opens after major flooding went through complex and town

By Renee Powell
Updated December 10 2022 - 11:32am, first published 11:31am
Forbes pool has opened in time for a forecast warm weekend, with the Olympic pool remarkably functional after metres of water went through the complex.

