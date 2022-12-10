Forbes pool has opened in time for a forecast warm weekend, with the Olympic pool remarkably functional after metres of water went through the complex.
There's been a mighty effort to empty, clean and refill the 50m pool after floodwaters dumped not only dirt but fridges and coolrooms into it.
Forbes Shire Council's Mark Willis says the team got in to empty the dirty water within two days of the water receding - but it's been a massive task on the grounds.
The council has installed new fencing around the complex as the fence was destroyed, and with staff from Belgravia Leisure, the same company who manage the Parkes Shire pools, have worked hard to clean the complex.
Water was 1.5m deep in the changerooms and possibly two metres deep across the top of the Olympic pool, Mr Willis said.
The force of the water destroyed one side of the swimming club shed and moved a shipping container.
The 50m pool had to be completely emptied: coolrooms and fridges among the "debris" that had been washed into the area.
But the council cleaned and refilled the pool within the week to help managers Belgravia get the doors open for swimming clubs and those just seeking respite as the weather warms up.
"It's important for the community and for our swimming clubs," Mr Willis said.
The council did have time to remove all the pumps and key items from the plant room so they have been reinstalled and are up and running again, with the water declared safe for swimming.
Unfortunately the pool lining - brand new and installed over the winter closure - has sustained some staining they believe will lift in time due with the chlorine in the water.
It may be longer until the children's pools can reopen, and the council asks for parents' support in keeping children away from those.
"We lost a lot of wet deck - the grating around the edge of the pools - particularly around the wading pool, we are waiting on replacement for that," Mr Willis said.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.