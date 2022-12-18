Parkes Champion-Post

Year 5 students celebrate the end of their Parkes Library ambassadorship with presentation

Christine Little
By Christine Little
December 19 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
End of year presentation - back, Mayor Ken Keith OAM, Emma Brown (Parkes Library), Eliora Leach (home school), Aliza Roberts (Middleton Public), Curdie Butler (home school) and Debbie Gould (Parkes Library); middle, Addison Wild (Middleton), Breanna Powell (Parkes East Public), Sienna Hewett (Parkes East), Peggy Swift (Parkes Christian School) and Grace Mayo (Parkes Christian); front, Asher Gould (Parkes Public), Zahli Gillingham (Holy Family Primary) and Rhys Hutchins (Parkes Public). Picture by Christine Little

"Be yourself and just remember you're doing it because you love books and the library."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.