"Be yourself and just remember you're doing it because you love books and the library."
These are the words of advice from Parkes Christian School Year 5 student Peggy Swift to any student who might be considering a special role of library ambassador next year.
Two Year 5 students from every primary school in Parkes, including for the first time those home schooling, were appointed ambassadors of the Parkes Library earlier this year. It's a program that's been running since 2019 now.
On December 7, the students gathered at the library with their parents for an end-of-year presentation, an opportunity also for coordinators Emma Brown and Debbie Gould to thank them for their service.
For Peggy, she loved every minute of the role which involved keeping her peers updated on the happenings at the Parkes Library and sharing important information throughout the school year.
Students are in regular correspondence with Emma and Debbie at the library, with the support of their teachers and parents.
"I loved the fact I got to stand on stage (during school assemblies), it made me more confident," Peggy said.
Rhys Hutchins from Parkes Public School was another to enjoy the role and presenting the information from the library on stage at his school.
"I enjoyed speaking in front of people," he said.
"It's good because it gives you public speaking skills and helps you to talk in front of a crowd, and it's fun."
The students were presented a certificate of appreciation at the presentation: Home school - Eliora Leach and Curdie Butler, Middleton Public School - Aliza Roberts and Addison Wild, Parkes East Public School - Breanna Powell and Sienna Hewett, Parkes Christian School - Peggy Swift and Grace Mayo, Parkes Public School - Asher Gould and Rhys Hutchins, and Holy Family Primary School - Zahli Gillingham and Lila Thompson.
"They took their role very seriously," Debbie said.
"They were pursuing tasks."
Debbie said the library ambassador program is well established now and so successful they're looking at taking it out to the shire's library branches next year in Peak Hill, Trundle and Tullamore, and even Bogan Gate.
"Bogan Gate doesn't have a public library but it does have a school," Debbie said.
"We're still developing what the program (at the branches) would look like but we'd be letting them know the information from their own library and us in Parkes."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
