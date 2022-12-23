'Tis the season and it's a special one - Christmas messages from Parkes' clergy

A tradition that has an origin in the birth of Jesus, or nativity. We note of course the celebration by the angelic host at the birth of Jesus (Lk 2:13), the wise men presenting gifts to the child Jesus (Mt 2:11), and the giving of thanks by Mary & Joseph (Lk 2:24). These events highlight to us the actions of God. John 3:16 says that because God loved the world, He gave. In gifting Jesus to the world, God wants us to be reminded that we not forgotten, that we are loved, that we are special and that we are valuable. No matter the number of presents you find under your Christmas tree this Christmas, be sure to 'unwrap' the gift from God - Jesus. Truly the reason for the season!