'Tis the season and it's a special one - Christmas messages from Parkes' clergy

Every year we invite our churches from around Parkes to share some words at Christmas time with our readers and their congregations.
Christmas is usually a time of joy and celebration, but for many this has been a tough year. You might not feel like celebrating, after COVID, floods, lost houses and possessions, and swampy crops.
So should you "fake it," pretend everything is okay, and celebrate as a matter of habit?
On 2 December, on ABC radio's Conversations program, Lisa Leong interviewed former politician Victor Perton. Perton points out that there is lots of research showing that people who are optimistic are more resilient, find solutions to problems, and are generally happier people.
To put it differently, we all need to have hope. With hope, we can weather many storms. But it isn't enough to just muster optimism because... well... optimism is useful. We actually need to find something solid to ground our hope.
People who trust in Jesus and serve him with their whole lives believe that in Jesus we have real, certain hope.
At Christmas we remember the birth of Jesus - God in the form of a human baby. He came into a dark world; a world of pain and suffering; he lived and loved, just like us. He suffered and died for us, and calls us to put our lives in his safe hands, trusting in his work to bring us back to God.
He has promised to return one day, when his kingdom of peace will come fully.
If this Christmas looks like being a hard one for you, look for joy in the right place - in Jesus's promise of peace with God! Trust in Jesus and you will find joy, and life in abundance.
Rev'd Ben Mackay, Anglican Parish of Parkes and Peak Hill
For most of us, Christmas is a time of celebration. An opportunity to get together with our family and friends. We eat festive food, drink festive drinks, and we exchange gifts.
Why do we do that? When we receive a gift, it assures and reminds us that we are not forgotten, that we are loved, we are special, and we are valuable. Consciously or unconsciously, we participate in a tradition that is much bigger than any of us.
A tradition that has an origin in the birth of Jesus, or nativity. We note of course the celebration by the angelic host at the birth of Jesus (Lk 2:13), the wise men presenting gifts to the child Jesus (Mt 2:11), and the giving of thanks by Mary & Joseph (Lk 2:24). These events highlight to us the actions of God. John 3:16 says that because God loved the world, He gave. In gifting Jesus to the world, God wants us to be reminded that we not forgotten, that we are loved, that we are special and that we are valuable. No matter the number of presents you find under your Christmas tree this Christmas, be sure to 'unwrap' the gift from God - Jesus. Truly the reason for the season!
Lorenzo Berry, Parkes Seventh-day Adventist Church
Christmas can be a wonderful time, but it can also be a frustrating time, a sad time and perhaps even a financially draining time. The good news is: no matter how long you've had to queue in supermarkets, no matter how tough life is at the moment you can rest assured that God loves you.
He loves you so much, that he sent Jesus into the world that first Christmas.
Now that might not seem like such a big deal, but it's actually HUGE, in fact the birth/life/death of Jesus is the most significant event this planet has seen since its creation.
I say that confidently, because the Bible tells us it's through Jesus that we can receive God's forgiveness. It's through Jesus that we can have the assurance of eternal life in heaven. Eternal life in heaven, can you imagine it? That's a gift I'd give everything I owned to buy even if I had to work 3 jobs.
Unfortunately it's not for sale... You can't buy it with Trillions of dollars and no matter how hard you try you can't earn your way into heaven. No the only way to get to heaven is by knowing Jesus (we can find out all about him in the Bible) and trusting him (specifically his death on the cross) to get you into heaven.
When the apostle Paul came to see how important Jesus was for getting to heaven he wrote "I consider everything a loss compared to the surpassing greatness of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things.
I consider them rubbish, that I may gain Christ" Philippians 3:8 . Did you hear him? Everything else is rubbish compared to knowing Jesus as saviour and Lord, NOTHING can top Jesus! And that first Christmas, God sent him to Earth for you and me, because he loves us.
Because he loves you! He sent Jesus to live the life we could never live and to die in our place so that heaven could be ours forever! It's the best news you'll hear this Christmas and I hope you take the time to get to know this Jesus for yourself, because there's far more still to come for those who accept Jesus and make him their saviour and their lord.
I hope you have a safe and happy Christmas, and if you want to know more then join us on Christmas morning at 9am at Parkes Presbyterian Church.
Rev. Craig Bland, Parkes Presbyterian Church
Isaiah 9:6-7 6 For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. 7 Of the increase of his government and of peace there will be no end, on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time forth and forevermore. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this.
Here we see a prophesy given through the ancient prophet Isaiah, about the one who was to come, known as the Messiah.
The Messiah was the person who would put things right for his people. But there was a problem with this coming Messiah, especially as found in this prophesy.
As you read the passage of Scripture, you would have noted that many of the names given to this 'Messiah' could only actually be attributed to God.
'Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.'
How could this actually be so. Was God Himself going to come down and set things right for His people. This was inconceivable.
And yet this is exactly what God did. This is exactly what happened when the Word became flesh. When Jesus, the son of God, saviour of the world was born to a virgin that first Christmas.
Fully human and yet fully God.
Jesus came into this world that first Christmas, so that we could have hope and life.
Without Jesus there would be no reconciliation with God. Jesus is the only way to the Father in heaven. That's why Jesus say's in John 14:6 "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me".
It's a confronting statement for us here today, because it's not all inclusive. But that is the confronting nature of truth. This is the confronting nature of Jesus.
So with this in mind, let me encourage you to consider Jesus this Christmas. While he was born in a lowly manger, it made him no less, God incarnate.
Although his was a humble birth, he is still the King of kings and Lord of lords.
He is the hope for all humanity, the true light of the world. In him you will find true love and true relationship.
He is the epitome of truth and justice, and the only way for reconciliation between God the Father and yourself.
In Jesus, salvation is secured by the grace of God, for all who call upon his name and hand their lives over to him. What will you do with Jesus?
God Bless
Matt Kennedy, Parkes Baptist Church
Christmas is a truly awesome celebration when we come to understand what it's all about. It reveals God's intense care and love for us all. It makes us realise that we are not alone.
Jesus left his home in glory to become one of us, to join our family. God became man. Emanuel-God with us. He became very vulnerable and was born into very rough circumstances
The Bible says "You know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was so very rich yet for our sakes he became so very poor so that through his poverty we might become rich".
He became poor for us. He became a refugee. He was tempted in all things yet without sin. He knows our need and it was at the cross that he bore all our sorrows, griefs and sins.
God so loved us all that He gave His only Son so that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.
Let me urge you to bring all your needs and the needs of your family and friends, to Him. He knows, He cares and He is able to meet all your needs abundantly.
May the special love, joy and peace found in Jesus be experienced by you and all your family over this celebration season.
Pastor Andrew Taggart, Parkes AOG Church
Christmas Eve Service 8pm
Children have a great sense of wonder and this is especially evident as they stand before the Christmas crib observing the baby Jesus, his mother, the shepherds, the wise men and the animals around the stable.
The children's faces just light up as they gaze in on the scene before then, often in silence and awe, taking in all aspects of the crib.
As adults we seem to lose some of that sense of wonder and awe but maybe this Christmas, we, like the children, may stand before the crib and marvel at what God has done, and is doing, for us in this time of our life's journey.
Christmas is a time of renewed hope despite the challenges and difficulties of life and the many hardships people have experienced over the past few years, and despite these difficulties there is still a deep sense of faith, hope and love.
May we share the love of God in a special way this Christmas.
On behalf of Holy Family Parish, I wish you a happy and holy Christmas and a New Year full of promise.
Fr Barry Dwyer PP, Holy Family Church
"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."
So said Unitarian minister Theodore Parker in the 1850s, in opposition to American slavery here. Dr Martin Luther King Jr. repeated them in 1958 in reference to the Civil Rights movement.
As we mark Advent 2022, things are.... complicated.
To say it's been a tough few years is a bit of an understatement. There've been personal losses, serious illness, a pandemic, irrefutable evidence of accelerating climate change, international conflict, and the threat of nuclear war.
There are great tensions between the realities of our lives and the hope we're meant to feel.
There are many reasons to NOT be hopeful right now- to despair for ourselves, for our children, for our planet.
Various prophets in the Bible, framed the suffering of their people as judgement and later, as a sign of their righteousness, then they finally foretold grace-filled hope in the birth of Jesus.
Isaiah recognised the tension between the reality of the world and the hopes he had for the future.
Using the metaphor of people beating their swords into ploughshares, he names the conflicts and fears of his people who know too well the realities of invasion and enslavement.
And yet, in this passage, the very people who wield the swords will be the ones to turn them into farming implements, something that can feed and build up and grow.
He invites the people, "Come let us go up to the house of the Lord, that God may teach us his ways and that we may walk in his paths." It's a vision of community, safety & peace for all.
Jesus didn't talk of judgment or vengeance. He spoke of love. Jesus promised a radically inclusive future, and went even further, teaching we must take that inclusive vision and make it our own.
To work towards it today. Even though people and systems might work against us, we should always try to live faithfully, compassionately, and hopefully.
The apostle Paul saw life in Jesus as being active in relationship with Jesus, and each other. In the book of Romans, the image of being clothed in Christ is another metaphor for changing our ways.
This is also a call to action against the problems of our world. We're not to sit and wait for things to change. It's a directive to do something, make change happen.
Despite what we might hear or think, this generation is in fact the most broadly educated, informed, aware and engaged of any other. But do they feel Hopeful?
Go and talk to your children and grandchildren. Ask questions. Listen.
Hear their concerns and fears. About social justice, human rights, the climate crisis.
Sometimes the answers are hard to hear. Be prepared to accept their thoughts and acknowledge their views.
Then, show them that hope is still possible because your faith in God is strong, and you know that God uses us to realise that vision of unity and peace. Turn your hope into action.
Encourage them to be hopeful by making choices today that will help change their world. We're called to be bearers of love. We're called to bend the universe- the future.
The baby we wait for during Advent and celebrate at Christmas, comes to bring peace, healing, and justice. But he uses us to make it happen, uses us to shape the world, if only we will heed that call.
The arc of the moral universe might be long, but it can bend towards justice, and peace if we act faithfully.
We have a responsibility to the future, even if we can't know what it looks like, but we can change together. The arc of the moral universe might bend slowly, but it doesn't bend without us. It never has.
Arlene Cassel, Parkes Uniting Church
