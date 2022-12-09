Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Tennis Club hosts 2022 club championships as players show their fighting spirits

By The Ace
December 9 2022 - 10:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Club Championships were held last weekend in warm conditions. The weather sorted the competitors and it really was survival of the fittest with many long testing rallies and deuce games throughout events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.