The Club Championships were held last weekend in warm conditions. The weather sorted the competitors and it really was survival of the fittest with many long testing rallies and deuce games throughout events.
Relative newcomer James Cain competed in his first Club Champs and was impressive all day. James has been cruising through the night comp matches but brought his 'A' game on the weekend and showed some sizzling one-handed backhands and quality attacking play. He defeated Andrew Robertson in the final of the Mens A Grade after a good tussle with young gun Mitch Arndell in the preliminary rounds.
It was far from Helen Magill's first Club Championships and she recalled playing her first one some 42 years ago against the fiercest of competitors, the late Janet Cheney. On this occasion though it was Central West 14yrs Finalist Ella McColl who would attempt to end the run. It was not to be however as Helen proved once again that tennis is like a game of chess and one must play smarter not harder where possible to win points.
The A Grade Men's Doubles Final was the match of the Championships with James Cain and Andrew Robertson taking on veterans Mark Ritchie and Angus Arndell, both whom have won Men's doubles titles with different partners over the past 20 or so years.
James and Andrew started strong and won the opening set 6/2 while Mark and Angus were finding their rhythm. They bounced back with a 6/1 second set stunner and the title looked like going to the 'old boys' who had the momentum. Up 9/6 in the super tiebreak 3rd set decider, Mark and Angus faltered slightly and with the door ajar, The Fulton Hogan specialists pounced and won 5 points on the trot to take the title.
A Grade Ladies Doubles was a torrid match. Nia Boggs and Ella McColl partnered up and played Helen Magill who partnered with young up and coming Savannah Latu. Savannah was overwhelmed with the occasion and found Helen's Club Champs day enthusiasm hard to comprehend.
Nia was outstanding and hardly made an error with her consistent groundstrokes. Ella rallied strong while Helen was looking a little frazzled as the match unravelled. Helen and Savannah finally won after almost 2hrs 6/4, 6/4.
The A Grade Mixed doubles saw Mitch Arndell step up brilliantly and take control of the match partnering Helen Magill. As the clock ticked past 9pm and the millions of bugs were enjoying the summertime lights, Mitch and Helen combined well and were too strong for Lachlan Unger and Ella McColl 6/1, 6/3.
The B Grade Men's Singles was another close Final with Mitch Unger and Hayden Arndell battling it out. Mitch was trying to take authority on the match and continue to attack but Hayden kept finding ways to scrap, use his speed, win points and stay in the games. Mitch won the opening set 6/4.
Hayden sprinted early in the second set to a 4/0 lead but Mitch found another gear and looking determined, showed his fighting spirit and came back to take the second set 7/5 and the title for 2022.
Nia Boggs continued her outstanding doubles form into the B Ladies singles and proved far too good for Savannah Latu who played some solid rallies but wasn't a match for the determination of Nia whose great grandmother Vi Philpott won the very first Ladies singles title in the mid 1900s at Parkes Tennis Club.
It was a family affair in the B Men's Doubles when brothers played brothers. Mitch and Lachie Unger versed Mitch and Hayden Arndell. This could've been a battle of patience, not with the ball but with each other as the opening set was on edge. The Unger brothers stood tall and played a solid tactical match coming away with a 6/4, 6/2 win.
BOKEYAR CUPS
Next Thursday, December 15 from 4.30pm-8pm will be the final event on the calendar for 2022 with the staging of the annual Bokeyar Cups. This is a singles only event for Red ball, Orange ball, 1oyrs, 12yrs, 14yrs and 16yrs in girls and boys divisions. $15 per player which will include the tennis and a barbecue tea. Entries to Helen by Wednesday please.
NIGHT COMPS
Monday night will be the final night for the ladies social doubles with presentations and a supper afterwards. Ladies please bring a small plate to share.
Tuesday night mixed will also conclude on 13th. Players are asked to stay behind and enjoy a supper catered for by Deja Brew and a few beverages.
JUNIOR COMP
The Yellow ball division will play a double round next Tuesday, December 13 followed by presentations. All other divisions finished this week and a report will be in next week's paper.
