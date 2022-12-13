He's the toddler with Spina Bifida who captured the hearts of people in Parkes in 2014. Back then there was no guarantee he'd be able to walk when he was older.
Now he's an Australian champion, in track and field no less.
Toby Morgan from Trundle who attends Parkes East Public School, has returned home from the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships with a gold medal around his neck.
He won the 800m 10 year boys Multiclass event in Brisbane on November 18.
And he's not the only Parkes Shire student, or even athlete from Trundle for that matter, to stand on the podium at the same national titles. Isabella Skipworth from St Patrick's Primary School in Trundle also attended the Multiclass events and received a silver medal in discus and a bronze medal in shot put.
The championships began with the opening ceremony on the Thursday night, November 17. Apart from the competition events, the kids had an excursion where they were able to access equipment and technology utilised for talent identification for the 2024 Olympics.
Monday was the final day with the young athletes all involved in a fun day of track and field events, ending with the closing ceremony.
"It was an amazing experience for Toby and all of the kids involved, and he made lots of new friends and incredible memories," mum Kelly said.
"Another fun part of the event was swapping pins with competitors from other states, that they then wore on their hats.
"Toby and Wayne and I have greatly appreciated the amazing support of the Parkes East Primary School community - this includes the students, teachers and the P&C.
"Their support and encouragement has been wonderful and Toby was very proud to be representing Parkes East."
Among the special highlights for Toby and his family was meeting for the first time another young girl with Spina Bifida and her family who they befriended on social media a couple of years ago.
"Hallee McCoombes from Queensland also has Spina Bifida. I met her mum via a Spina Bifida Facebook group and we've been communicating for a couple of years. We finally got to meet!" Kelly said.
At a school assembly on November 25 Toby was presented with four Lachlan Athletics Record Breaker awards for his classification in 100m, 200m, 800m and discus.
Toby will continue to compete in little athletics and train throughout the year.
He competed in the Zone Little Athletics in Parkes recently, qualifying for Regionals in Dubbo in February in the 100m, 200m, 800m, discus and long jump.
He hopes this ongoing training will see him make it to the Australian championships again next year, this time in Tasmania.
"We are extremely proud of him," Kelly said.
READ ALSO:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.