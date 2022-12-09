As the Parkes RSL Sub Branch had hoped, a good-sized crowd of community members, war veterans and service men and women gathered on November 11 to pay their respects for Remembrance Day in Cooke Park.
As per tradition Parkes primary and high school schools were very well represented, with captains reading names of the fallen from the Parkes Shire.
This year's service included some special visitors, members from the Royal Australian Air Force who are in the area to help out with the flood recovery for Operation Flood Assist, attended the Parkes commemorations on the day.
There was one touching moment our photographer captured Parkes High School captains thanking the RAAF personnel for their attendance.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
