Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Keith Woodlands sells cherries from Young to help 2022 flood victims

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie's Boutique volunteer Kathy Madden and Keith Woodlands with the five kilogram cartons and packages of cherries that are being sold to raise money for flood victims this year. Picture by Christine Little

It's cherry season and for Parkes man Keith Woodlands that means something special, like raising money for people who need it most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.