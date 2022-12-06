The countdown is on to the return of the much-loved Christmas Carols in the Park, and Carols HQ, as they're calling themselves, couldn't be more excited.
"Parkes Carols in the Park is back at last!" They wrote on their Facebook page.
"We are all so excited to be singing and celebrating Christmas together again."
The popular event hasn't made an appearance since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organised and presented by the Parkes Ministers Association, Carols in the Park will take place in Cooke Park on December 11.
Parkes Shire Concert Band will provide pre-carols music at 6.30pm and the Community Carols at 7.30pm.
Everyone is welcome.
"Get your festive gear, bring a picnic blanket and enjoy celebrating with the community this most wonderful time of the year and the birth of the Saviour," the Ministers Association said.
The program includes:
Opening Prayer - Rev Ben McKay.
Joy to the World, O Come All Ye Faithful - Community singing.
What Child is This? - Holy Family School.
Jingle Bells, Rudolph medley (with xylophones) - Parkes East Public School.
Collection for Christmas hampers - Rev Jono Cole.
Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Angels from the Realms of Glory - Community singing.
The Gift - Parkes Public and Middleton Public schools.
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, King of Christmas - Parkes Christian School.
Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Parkes High School.
Mary's Boy Child - Parkes Ukulele Players.
Christmas message - Rev Craig Bland
The First Noel, O Little Town of Bethlehem - Community singing.
Australian Carol medley - Parkes Community Choir.
Hallelujah in Bethlehem - Fijian singers.
Silent Night, O Holy Night - Community singing.
Closing blessing - Rev Matt Kennedy.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas - Community Singing.
Meanwhile the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society will hold a Carols by Theatrelight at the Little Theatre on December 17 at 7.30pm.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
