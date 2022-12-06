Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Parkes Ministers Association thrilled to present the 2022 Carols in the Park

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 10:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Parkes Community Choir will be performing at this year's Carols in the Park on Sunday, December 11 from 7.30pm. Picture Jenny Kingham

The countdown is on to the return of the much-loved Christmas Carols in the Park, and Carols HQ, as they're calling themselves, couldn't be more excited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.