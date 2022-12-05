Saturday was the December Monthly Medal, the last medal one for 2022.
Our major sponsor Telescope Tyres and Batteries/Hankook Masters have been the cornerstone for an extended period and the PGC appreciates their ongoing support.
Our day sponsor this month was Kitson Manufacturing Services and they continue to support the club in their endeavours, thanks again to them.
There were 83 golfers, who by now have got used to the double up on the back 9, and passing the fence holes a bit more regularly.
In A Grade John Green, with a 5 over round, took out the A grade by a stroke from Robert Hey and Riall Harrison. It was fitting that the year closed out with 3 of the A grade stalwarts finishing on top and still pushing the younger brigade to perform to their best.
Aaron Wilkie with a 79 was the only other golfer to get under the 80 mark for the December event. Craig Matthews, again made his presence felt, taking out the nett event with a 68 and was 2 strokes clear of John Green, chasing the double, and a further stroke back to Robert Hey, Ron Hetherington and Phil Barnard.
In B grade Max Medlyn, who has been in a batch of form of late, hit a strong 83 but had to survive a countback with Aaron Drabsch who was out early in the morning with the gun players who obviously influenced him. Peter Magill, who has managed to maintain his south coast form, shot an 84 and he was followed in by Ian Hendry and Robert Rea on 85's.
In the B grade nett Philip Smith carried the day with his 69 just pipping Ian Hendry with his 70 and Max Medlyn on 70.
In C grade Simon Hogan shot a good 85 and continues his golfing improvement. Simon will shortly play in Muswellbrook to keep his junior credentials going and the added competition is helping his improvement.
Ray White chased Simon home with his 86 then Peter Picker on 87.
The C grade nett went to Beau Tanswell with a scintillating 62 and a good reduction from the handicapper. He was 4 strokes clear of Simon Hogan.
The ever competitive Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was taken out by Peter Picker on the regular 26 putts and the Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by the other Phill Smith for his first time with a 66 nett.
Once again the eagles were out with Craig Matthews achieving one on 16th hole and Riall Harrison got one on the 4th.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - the Harvey Norman 11th by Rob Hey at 106cm, the Westlime 15th by Beau Tanswell at 187cm and the Central West Glass 18th Aaron Wilkie at 24cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Robert Hey at 106cm this week.
Ball winners were Ray White, Phill Smith, Simon Hogan 66, Peter Picker, Ross Smith, Craig Dunn 67, Rob Lea, Philip Smith Aaron Drabsch 69, Wayne Tucker, Max Medlyn, Brian Hogan Snr 70.
In the President versus the Captain this week it was an exciting draw on 194.
For the ladies Melissa Matthews won the 11th.
This coming Saturday is 3 Person Medley Ambrose - the Members Party Day - Sponsored by Epiroc.
