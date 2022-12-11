Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Parkes and Railway bowling club enjoy hosting duties and social bowls

By Contributed
Updated December 11 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes bowls

Social bowls Thursday

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.