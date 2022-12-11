Social bowls Thursday
Twenty social bowlers enjoyed 4 games of social pairs last Thursday.
George Bradley, John Niddrie and Ian Simpson played out a thrilling 16 shots all draw in their triples game against the white Marlin John Cororan, Bob Freeman and Rob Irving.
'Snow White' Bradley was again sticking to his excellent form of late, as Major Irving, despite reaching double figures, went another week without the chocolates!
Fresh from a terrific weekend of bowls at Young, president thriller Miller was cherry ripe as he skipped for Mike Valentine and Al Affleck against Col Woods, Jim Blake and Rob Tinker.
Team Miller got the cherries, winning by 18 shots to 15.
The score difference was never greater than 1 shot in a good of social pairs as Graham Dixon led for big John Wright, against the wily and wicked pair of Ray Jones and John Ward.
The experience of Jones and the wicks of Ward saw them win the game of by just 1 shot, 19 shots to 18.
John Carr and Col Mudie started strongly against Graeme Barby and Col Hayward and were never headed, winning by 24 shots to 13.
Saturday social bowls
Twenty-six bowlers played social bowls on Saturday in a 'Qatar soccer noise' environment as the Parkes pool 'music?' drowned out the bowlers and club patrons.
Despite the noise, the Bowlers enjoyed a game of triples and 5 games of pairs.
Col Woods, Ron Hornery and Marty Tighe started slowly, and were behind for the first half of the triples game against Col Hayward, Bob Freeman and Tony Riordan.
Woodsy' and Ron played excellent Bowls and were able to get team Tighe over the line, winning 25 shots 17.
Col Miller and Mick Simpson were too consistent against their higher fancied opponents of Guy Ellery and Steve Turner, with Col and Mick winning 25 shots to 18.
It was great to see Brenda Davies on the Saturday rink as she partnered with Gary McPhee in an entertaining game against Joanne Simpson and Dave Reilly.
Brenda and Gary were too strong, winning 23 shots to 18.
Ray Jones and the bionic ear Col Mudie played very well and too strong for the perennially winless Rob Irving and John Wright, winning 22 shots to 15.
Jim Blake and John Carr played solid bowls in a good pairs game against Mike Valentine and Mal Porter, with Jim and John winning a tight contest 17 shots to 14.
John Niddrie and Ian Simpson on rink 13 held a commanding 9 shot lead after the 5th end, against Bernie Mitchell and John Ward and were cruising, despite the noise from over the fence.
However, Bernie and Wardy picked up 9 shots over the next 8 ends, and then plucked a 5 on the 18th end to turn the game on its head, and stayed cool to win by 19 shots to 17.
Frank Gersbach Cup and the Freeman Shield
The return matches against Parkes Railway Bowling Club in both Major and Minor grades was played last Sunday at the Railway, over 7 rinks in great conditions and friendly competitive spirit between the 2 clubs.
Although the scores were very close, Parkes Bowling and Sports Club prevailed in both grades and are the holders of the inaugural Bob and Geoff Freeman shield.
The club thanks the Parkes Railway Club for a great day of bowls, friendship, social catch-up over a few beverages and a great meal and looks forward to hosting the event again in April 2023.
On Wednesday, November 30 we had Alan Affleck's St. Andrew Bowls Day, with 21 keen bowlers it was a great fun day.
Winners were Alan Curteis and Helen Clark. Runners-up were Kev Hynds and Dave Johnson. Third place went to Bruce Jones and Blake Strudwick and fourth place was Pauline Currey and Chris Dunn.
Thank you to Alan for putting on the wonderful day.
On Thursday, December 1 we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs.
Winners were Swampies, Unbelievable's, Swingin T*ts and Sewer Rats. We have 3 equal leaders at the moment on 6 points, they are Unbelievable's, Swingin T*ts and Sewer Rats.
On Saturday, December 3 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Curteis and Mick Dunn winning 15+12. Runners-up were Peter Job and Aaron Thorne winning 15+7.
Championships
Major Singles Steve Clegg defeated Ben McNaughton. Minor Singles Mick Dunn defeated Neil Riley and Luke Cross defeated Kev Hynds. Major Pairs Aaron Thorne and Gene Rapp defeated Jakob Johnson and Dave Johnson.
We will be putting play by dates up for the remainder of the championships so please get in and get them played.
On Thursday, December 8 we have Power Play Pairs at 6pm.
Coming up we have the NSW Rookie Singles Sectional play at our club this weekend and that means there will not be any social bowls on at our club, however this is a great opportunity for anyone interested in heading to Forbes to support Forbes and Eugowra who have been inundated with flooding and disaster. Please let me or Lea Tanks know if you are interested as we have buses going.
In the club on Friday, December 9 we have happy hour 5-7pm, ham raffles, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($950), joker draw ($1750) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
