Thanks to the support of others, seven intrepid students from Parkes High School and their two teachers are on their way to completing their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze medallion.
On a rare fine weekend in November, the students and teachers undertook the practice hike for the medallion.
Luka Parkin, Thomas Ball, Joshua Ball, Jacob MacRae, Liam Moody, Ella Jablonskis and Holly Duncan along with their teachers, Mrs Helen Vere and Ms Tracy Dawson, travelled to Sydney to complete the Hornsby to Berowra hike.
The hikers carried all their own equipment including tents, food, water and cooking gear and hiked more than 15km on the first day - "21km according to our fitbits!" Mrs Vere said.
They hiked close to 10km on the second day.
The students and their teachers are extremely proud of their accomplishments and look forward to completing the rest of their award.
READ MORE:
The Duke of Edinburgh Award is a leading structured, non-formal education youth development program, aimed at empowering all young Australians aged 14-24 to explore their full potential and find their purpose, passion and place in the world, regardless of their location or circumstance.
To achieve an award, each young person must learn a skill, improve their physical well being, volunteer in their community and experience a team adventure in a new environment.
There are three levels of the program - bronze, silver and gold - each progressively more challenging.
"The hike would not have been possible without financial support from Northparkes Mines, the Duke of Edinburgh International Award organisation and Parkes High School, and we extend our sincere thanks for the help of these organisations," Mrs Vere said.
READ ALSO:
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.