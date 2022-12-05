Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes High School students are hiking to complete Duke of Edinburgh Bronze medallion

By Newsroom
December 5 2022 - 3:14pm
Thanks to the support of others, seven intrepid students from Parkes High School and their two teachers are on their way to completing their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze medallion.

