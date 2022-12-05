Crowds flocked to the Parkes CBD, then Cooke Park for the first Christmas street parade and carnival in three years after Covid put a halt on the event.
Christmas spirits were high as children and adults dressed to the occasion, and there were plenty of Santas about to grant Christmas wishes.
Cooke Park was a hive of activity following the parade that lasted about 15 minutes with large crowds gathering to enjoy a variety of markets and entertainment.
McPhersons Parts and Service in Parkes won the best float award.
Here's who and what we snapped at the two events on Friday.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
