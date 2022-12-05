Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Parkes Christmas street parade and carnival make welcome return in 2022 after three-year absence

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crowds flocked to the Parkes CBD, then Cooke Park for the first Christmas street parade and carnival in three years after Covid put a halt on the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.