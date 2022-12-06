A 12-year-old student from Parkes East Public School who has a real eye for detail, has won the NSW award in an Australia-wide photography competition with Junior Landcare.
Hundreds of entries poured in from schools and children across the country for the 'What's in your backyard?' photo competition judged by host of Gardening Australia Costa Georgiadis.
Kasey Morgan from Trundle entered five photos into the competition, with her 'Cloud over Crop' claiming the NSW title.
Kasey said her winning image, in the entry description, "is important to me as I love the cloud formation and the capturing of water about to fall and strengthen our crops".
The photo competition was created to inspire kids to explore and connect with their local environments, inviting them to take photos of the flora and fauna in their 'backyard' and share with Costa why their photo was important to them.
"We asked kids to put on their nature goggles and look at what's living in the world all around them - from the local community garden or creek or sand dune by the beach, to the plants growing on their balcony," Costa said.
"It's all about little opportunities; an invitation to let curiosity and inquiry roam free and connect to the idea that nature is not something you go to but is something all around you.
"While the winning snaps are sensational, each and every entry has blown me away. Each entry showed us that nature is awesome and the more you engage with it, the more you see it."
Kasey loves taking photos and was very excited to hear she is the NSW winner.
She actually took all of her photos on a phone and admitted the winning photo wasn't her favourite one.
"It's the sunset over the crop one that's my favourite," said Kasey, who's a school captain at Parkes East Public.
"I like watching sunsets and I took a photo of it."
Kasey's other entries included the following descriptions:
'After the drought': This photo is important to me as it was taken after we finally had some good rain on our farm, following three years of drought. It was so nice to be able to take some water photos.
'Harvest butterfly': We live on a farm in Trundle that used to be my Pop's who died eight years ago. Whenever we see a beautiful butterfly we like to think it's him. I think this was him coming to watch over our wheat crops.
'Reflections': This photo was taken at our house dam on our farm. It is a place that I like to go to for walks, to play and for quiet time to reflect. This is why I was happy to capture this beautiful reflection.
Joining Costa and the Junior Landcare team to help choose the winning entries was Jayden Gunn, a freelance wildlife photographer and passionate conservationist. Together they reviewed more than 800 photos and accompanying descriptions, with two entries tying for top spot.
Each winner receives a camera as their prize.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
