Parkes Champion-Post

Kasey Morgan from Trundle the NSW winner in national Junior Landcare photo competition judged by Costa

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated December 6 2022 - 8:16pm, first published 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kasey Morgan from Trundle, who is a school captain at Parkes East Public School, is the NSW winner in the Junior Landcare 'What's in your backyard?' photo competition judged by Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis. Picture by Christine Little

A 12-year-old student from Parkes East Public School who has a real eye for detail, has won the NSW award in an Australia-wide photography competition with Junior Landcare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.