Make a Christmas card and write a special message to Parkes flood victims

The Parkes Action Club wants to send a message of hope and Christmas cheer to the Parkes Shire's flood-affected residents, and to just let them know that "we're all thinking of them".
So they're inviting the community to get involved by making their own Christmas card and writing a message inside.
The club has already approached Parkes schools to get students involved, now they're turning to anyone else who'd like to do the same.
If you can't make a card, they're asking people to buy one and write a message.
The Christmas carnival and markets in Cooke Park tomorrow night will be the perfect opportunity to drop off your cards or purchase one the Action Club will have at their stall.
Their stall will be located near the chocolate wheel.
The markets will be operating from 5.30pm and the Christmas street parade, that's organised by the Action Club, begins at 6pm.
"We think how much people will appreciate a personalised message so we're telling people hand written would be best, it makes it more personal," Jenny Jewell said on behalf of the Parkes Action Club.
"Even if you just go around to someone's house and wish them a merry Christmas, would be nice."
The Action Club is collecting donations as well as cards, wanting to focus a bit more closer to home with their flood appeal.
The street parade fill follow the triangle around the park, up Welcome Street and down Clarinda Street as it has done before in the past.
And there are plenty of activities for everyone in the park afterwards, food stalls for dinner and local shopping to enjoy.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
