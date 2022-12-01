Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Action Club collecting Christmas messages for Parkes Shire flood victims

Christine Little
By Christine Little
December 1 2022 - 7:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Make a Christmas card and write a special message to Parkes flood victims

The Parkes Action Club wants to send a message of hope and Christmas cheer to the Parkes Shire's flood-affected residents, and to just let them know that "we're all thinking of them".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.