Fantastic day on the fairways on Saturday as 112 players came to participate in the Prostate Cancer Awareness Day.
This is an important day in the calendar which assists in promoting the most common diagnosed cancer in Australia, with 1 in 6 men having the cancer by the time they turn 85.
The local chapter of the Prostate Cancer Group provided a lot of literature and information for those who attended. We'd like to also thank the Parkes Services Club, The Bugman and Central West Credit Union and CANAssist for their support on the day.
With prizes galore it was expected that some of the big hitting groups would tear the course apart and to some degree that was true, but it was the guile and guidance of Leonie Stevenson that steered her team home not the big hitting game.
Peter Magill, Troy Thomson, Leonie and David Stevenson managed to record a 51.875 and take out the A grade prize beating home Geoff Leonard, Cody Hando, R Ashton and Kailab Tyne on 52.5.
Other notable prize winners were N.Ryan, Max Medlyn, Jack Dobell and Jack Creith on 55.5, Jake Hodge, Riall Harrison, Aaron Wilkie and Joe Van Opynen with a 13 under (including a bogey) on 56.375, Brendan Chambers, Finne Latu, Anthony Riach and Ben Howard on 56.875 and Jake O'Brien, Aaron Gaffey, Nick Kelly and Matthew Knighton on 57.25.
In the B grade starting at a handicap of 9.375, Michael Williamson added some firing power to the team of Craig Dunn, G.Dunn and M. Stubberfield who won with a score of 53.12.
Shaun Bateson, Beau Tanswell, Torin Hando and anchor Michael Dumesny on 54.375, the old fellas in Ray Maxwell, Ross Smith and Wayne Parker were supplemented with Simon Hogan to shoot 58.75. Stephen Riley, Scott Winter, Matt Swetland and the bunny Michael Dellaca shot a 58.875.
Mel Matthews, Brett Slack-Smith, R.Scott and H.Steele-Park on a countback at 59.125. The last prize in went to Gordon Pritchard, Rob Cheney, John Dwyer and Tony Hendry also on 59.125, a team who had high expectations prior to hitoff.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the 2nd/ 11th won by Matt Lawryk, the 6th / 15th won by Anthony Riach and the 9th /18th won by Michael Williamson with an eagle. The Ladies Nearest the Pin was won by Marg Hogan.
The Longest Drives were won by Michael Williamson in A Grade, Jack Creith in B Grade and Kailab Tyne in C grade with Mel Matthews picking up the Ladies prize.
This weekend is the December Telescope Tyres & Batteries / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal with the day sponsor being Kitson Manufacturing Services.
On Sunday the annual Scratch Shootout was held for the first time under the mantle of naming rights sponsor Peter Boschman, since he'd rolled up the swag and retired from IGA.
Pete will host the event well into the future and we thank him for his past and future sponsorship of this prestigious event.
Where last week's event gave some forgiveness with a bit of handicap, there was no room for error as the scratch event takes no prisoners.
A very strong field was assembled, and Captain Cath fired them into action. Immediately the event started there was a major casualty as Brendan Chambers failed to make it past his first hole losing out to the dreaded chipoff.
Tony Hendry was next to leave the event again failing on the chipoff with his 2 over saving Jake Hodge to fight another hole.
Next out was Max Keith as the big hitter again found wanting on the finesse side as a chipoff claimed another big name.
Next out was Max Medlyn, who was contesting his first Scratch Shootout and was also receiving special treatment from Captain Cath.
His double bogey on the par 3 6th was a stroke too many. On the par 5 7th there was a multi person chipoff with bogey the score, and with Luke Clarke choosing to putt onto the green which unfortunately didn't work out for him.
On the 17th Jake Hodge had a double bogey which took the pressure off the field and he was eliminated.
On the 9th, leading to Steve's luncheon special, the field made a mess of the shortish hole with 6 bogeys recorded but unfortunately Anthony Riach hit a poor drive into the trees on the left and ended up with a double bogey.
On the 10th hole Peter Bristol departed after a 7 person chipoff. On the par 3 10th Blake Parker had a double bogey opening the way for his opponents to continue onward.
On the 12th hole one of the stars of the day thus far, Joe Van Opynen, had a double bogey and made it easy on the rest of the field.
On the par 5 13th, Robert Cheney backing up from his runner-up finish last Sunday exited the title bout after he had a double bogey.
On the 14th hole Michael Thomas, who had been holding his spot well up to now, again hit the double bogey territory and opened up the opportunity for the rest to go through.
On the 15th John Green made a rare error and his bogey was the worst score on the hole. He had made a miraculous up and down on this hole first time around.
On the par 5 16th Ron Hetherington had a double bogey which unfortunately eliminated him from the mix.
Ron had played tough golf to stay in the contest to this point. On the 17th Aaron Wilkie, Jack Elliot and Myles Smith remained.
The 17th was in reach for these 3 players and a par put Aaron and Jack in a chipoff and that the left the pre-post favourite Aaron out of contention for 2022.
Up the last it was going to be a tightly run thing with Myles able to finish off with a birdie to beat Jack's par and claim the Big Dutch Cup Scratch Shootout for 2022.
Myles had been the quiet achiever on the day, always safely in on each hole with out any fanfare just clinical technique. Jack hit some booming shots and certainly put pressure on the field the whole day to be a worthy final contender.
Captain Cath was in praise of the event and the participants and thankful for the ongoing sponsorship from Peter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.