Prostate cancer charity golf day attracts 112 golfers, Myles Smith wins Scratch Shootout

By Peter Bristol
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 8:00pm
Fantastic day on the fairways on Saturday as 112 players came to participate in the Prostate Cancer Awareness Day.

