Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Uniting Church facilitates another Christmas gift appeal for local children

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated December 1 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's been the familiar sight in Parkes Uniting Church for years, sorting and distributing Christmas gifts to families and children in the Parkes Shire. Picture by Christine Little

Parkes Uniting Church is once again facilitating this year's Christmas Appeal, working alongside the Salvation Army, "Vinnies", Anglicare, Benevolent, Parkes Christian School and the Department of Families and Communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.