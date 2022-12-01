Parkes Uniting Church is once again facilitating this year's Christmas Appeal, working alongside the Salvation Army, "Vinnies", Anglicare, Benevolent, Parkes Christian School and the Department of Families and Communities.
They're calling on the Parkes community to donate a Christmas gift if they can to children aged up to 12 years.
They can be delivered to Parkes Vinnies, Elders Insurance and Anglicare's Georgie's Boutique in Clarinda Street.
For those who'd like to help assemble and pack the gifts for families, can do so by contacting Bill Shallvey via email bill.shallvey@westnet.com.au.
This appeal has been operating for decades in Parkes, Bill said, and typically in recent years they have provided some Christmas cheer to around 110 families and 270 children, aged 0-15.
"If demand is similar this year, we're estimating we'll need about 230 gifts," Bill said.
"We continue to face challenges with our core group of Santa's helpers continuing to rack-up birthdays and the need for these packages is growing.
"We owe a big thank you to those that supported us both with gifts and financially last year after the withdrawal of Target in Parkes."
Volunteers have unfortunately had to make the difficult decision to only provide gifts up to 12-year-olds this year to reduce the workload.
The last day to donate to the appeal is Thursday, December 15, with distribution taking place on Friday, December 16.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
