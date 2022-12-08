A Parkes woman was convicted of driving while disqualified when she came before Parkes Local Court on Thursday, November 24 to answer the charge.
Rhiannon Peters, 27, of Medlyn Street, Parkes pleaded guilty when she appeared before Magistrate Brett Thomas.
Peters was disqualified from driving for nine months, to begin from November 24, 2022, placed on a Community Corrections Order for 12 months and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.
Peters' solicitor told the court the offence shouldn't cross the threshold as Peters had moved the car for a friend who had to go to hospital.
According to police documents tendered in court, Peters holds a P1 drivers licence which has been disqualified since May 7, 2018 to May 7, 2023.
About 1:30am on Friday, July 22, 2022 police were patrolling Parkes when they observed Peters driving south along McGees Lane.
As police pulled into the lane Peters pulled over to the right side and turned off the car's engine and lights.
Police exited their vehicle and approached Peters' car and conducted a search on Peters, and confirmed her licence status as disqualified.
She admitted to police that she was in the driver's seat while the car was in motion.
