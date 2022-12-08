Parkes Champion-Post
Rhiannon Peters moves car for a friend and appears in Parkes Court for driving while disqualified

The Parkes woman moved her car for a friend so they could go to the hospital, Parkes Local Court heard. File picture

A Parkes woman was convicted of driving while disqualified when she came before Parkes Local Court on Thursday, November 24 to answer the charge.

