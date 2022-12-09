Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Alisha Marshall on Conditional Release Order, without conviction after blowing twice the legal limit

By Court Reporter
December 10 2022 - 7:00am
Magistrate Brett Thomas told the woman from Parkes her 0.104 reading was "up there" in terms of seriousness. File picture

A Parkes woman has pleaded guilty before the Local Court to driving with a mid range blood alcohol level.

