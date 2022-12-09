A Parkes woman has pleaded guilty before the Local Court to driving with a mid range blood alcohol level.
Alisha May Marshall, 44, of Park Street, Parkes was placed on a Conditional Release Order for 12 months, without conviction, for the offence.
The court was told that Marshall had held a driver's licence since1994 and only had a couple of speeding tickets since 2019.
Magistrate Brett Thomas told Marshall that this was a serious matter and her reading was getting up there in terms of seriousness, but her driving history assisted her.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 3:15pm on October 9, 2022 Marshall was driving east on Clarinda Street, Parkes with two passengers in the car when she was stopped for the purposes of random testing.
Marshall handed her licence to police when asked and produced a positive result for alcohol when breath tested.
She was arrested and taken back to the police station for secondary testing which produced a result of 0.104.
In relation to drinking, Marshall told police that she had two bottles of cider.
