The final service in the little brick Uniting Church at Cookamidgera was held on Sunday.
It was attended by a capacity crowd including family members who had travelled distances to attend. It was a beautiful service and many stories and memories were shared during the service.
Prior to 1900 services were held in an open shed and later at the home of Mr T Haynes where services were held one night each month on a Tuesday nearest the full moon. The light of the full moon was used to advantage owing to the horse and sulky transport as well as folk on foot. At that time it was usual to have churches not more than 10 miles apart but as motor transport started to appear many of these little churches closed.
Around 1900 a little wooden Church was built in Cookamidgera where services were held weekly and remained that way for nearly 30 years. During this time Miss Lucy Hawken was Superintendent and Teacher of the Sunday School as well as Church Organist.
By 1928 the congregation outgrew the little wooden Church and a meeting was called in April 1929 of which Mr Joseph Hawken was elected Sec/Treasurer and at that meeting it was decided to call tenders to build a new brick church. Mr Arthur Davis a local builder in Parkes was the successful tenderer and building commenced in October 1929 at a cost of 475 pounds for the building and 75 pounds for the seating and fittings.
The Foundation Stone was laid by Miss Lucy Hawken and the building was completed by February 1930. At the laying of the Foundation Stone there were 200 people present so obviously there was great excitement in the little village about getting a new brick building in the little township.
The Trustees at the time were Messrs Harry Flanagan, Joe Beard, Bob Beard, Tom Hawken, Joseph Hawken and Bill Chatman. The church was financed by the generous donations of the local people and the official opening was held in February 1930.
In 1945 Mr John Chatman took over as Superintendent of the Sunday School and by the 1960's there were 30-40 children attending Sunday School and so in 1965 where space was very limited the Trustees decided to build a Sunday School Hall adjacent to the Church. As the children grew up and married, and moved away from the district numbers dwindled and families started moving to the larger churches.
So it was a sad day on Sunday when the closing service which was capably led by Rev. Graeme McRaild and his wife Liz took place. A barbeque followed with proceeds going to Frontier Services.
God's faithfulness over the generations has left a profound legacy for those who worshipped in the church.
