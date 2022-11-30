Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Derrick Hoe learns fate in Orange District Court three years after sexual assault allegations made in Parkes

By Court Reporter
November 30 2022 - 3:00pm
Derrick Hoe was emotional in Orange District Court on Tuesday when a verdict was announced in a three-year case against him. File picture

A jury has found Derrick Francis Hoe not guilty of sexual assault in Orange District Court on Tuesday.

