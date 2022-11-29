Parkes youngster George Miles has been tearing it up on the track this year, claiming the honourable red plate in his class in his first Southern Star Series and a top five finish in his first state titles, starting a promising career in motorsport.
The 11-year-old has only been racing go karts for two years and is already rubbing shoulders with some of the best drivers in his class.
He headed to Dubbo on the October long weekend for the 2022 Tracserv NSW State Titles, in what his parents have described as an "awesome weekend" for George.
He competed in the Junior Heavy class, driving very consistently on debut.
George finished third place in both of the 12-lap heats 1 and 2.
In the pre-final, consisting of 16 laps, he finished fourth.
George started the 22-lap final in third position but struggled to keep pace in the final stages of the race.
"He just completely ran out of energy in the final few laps but still drove strong," mum Jordanna said.
George came in fifth place, only a mere 0.03 of a second behind fourth.
"We are so very proud of George's achievement and how well he drove," Jordanna said.
His efforts at the state titles followed an extremely successful Southern Star Series throughout 2022, where he won the series in his class, the Junior Heavy, ahead of 16 other drivers over four rounds.
The Southern Star Series also featured two other drivers from Parkes.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
