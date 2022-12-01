The relationship between Belrose Rotary Club and the small community of Peak Hill is having an impression on its public school students that's lasting decades.
On November 24 and 25 Belrose Rotarians returned to Peak Hill Central School for its annual vocational training program that involves providing skills to help senior students prepare for the workforce and a separate weekend excursion to Sydney.
The program has been running for more than 25 years and last week's visit was a special one.
The school was a hive of activity as representatives from three other organisations - World Environmental Solutions Pty Limited, charity Youth Up Front and Property Portfolio Solutions - joined Rotarians in on a busy schedule.
While Rotarians conducted mock job interviews with Year 10 and 11 students - which also included two students from Tullamore lucky enough to travel over - Youth Up Front ran various activities with youngsters from kindergarten to Year 9.
Youth Up Front also organised a mini Olympics.
"They had an absolute ball because there were so many different activities to do and they were making so much noise," Belrose Rotary's vocational director Warren McGurgan laughed.
Friday involved a World Cafe with high school students that talked about challenges for young people and solutions that are meaningful, and in the afternoon a career talk with Salesforce via Zoom.
As part of their visit, Rotarians brought with them gifts for the school, such as a set of clothes suitable for job interviews for each Year 12 student donated from Sydney businesses, a new bain-marie, 25kg of Lego, and the most significant, an Atmospheric Water Generator that converts air into water and provides up to 60 litres of clean and cool drinking water per day.
"The Year 12 students tried on their outfits and did a fashion parade - they went from looking like school kids to way up here, they looked so much older," Warren said.
The program has come full-circle for Carmen Sharah who is a former student and now a school learning support officer at the school. She was in Year 11 in 1998 and just so happened to be Warren's first student he home-hosted with wife Christine during the trip to Sydney.
After attending Charles Sturt University in Albury to study photography and working in Bathurst and for Northern Territory Cricket, Carmen returned to her hometown in 2009 and started with Peak Hill Central in 2011. She's now watching her own students go through the Belrose Rotary program.
Warren said he spoke with Year 12 students about what they're going to do during their trip to Sydney in March.
"We took students on two yachts last year - none of them had ever been sailing before so that was a big shock," he said.
"We'll do that again next year.
"The man who runs the business is happy to do that for the students, something like that would usually cost $4000 for two hours with the numbers.
"The crew all donate their time too, they had a great time last year."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
