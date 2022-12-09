Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Aaron Davison from Trundle fined, placed on community corrections order for assault

By Court Reporter
December 9 2022 - 11:33am
A Trundle man has pleaded guilty to common assault (DV) and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV) when he appeared before Parkes Local Court.

A magistrate has told a Trundle man he hopes his appearance in Parkes Local Court for common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm has been a wake-up call.

