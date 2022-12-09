A magistrate has told a Trundle man he hopes his appearance in Parkes Local Court for common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm has been a wake-up call.
Aaron James Davison, 31, of Boree Lane, Trundle pleaded guilty and was convicted of both domestic violence related charges when he came before Magistrate Brett Thomas on November 24.
Davison was fined $800 for the common assault and placed on a 12 month community corrections order for the assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
His solicitor, Rhygan Werrett, told the court his client has moved out and found work elsewhere, he has shown remorse for these acts and knows there is no excuse for his actions.
Mr Werrett told the court that Davison's appearance was his first before the court.
During sentencing Magistrate Thomas said he hopes what Davison has had to do since the offences and coming before the court has given him a wake-up call.
According to police facts tendered in court, on the afternoon of September 30, 2022 the victim and Davison met up at the Trundle Services Club and had a drink together before leaving for another location.
Davison had reportedly been drinking prior to this.
Once at the new location an argument broke out between the victim and Davison.
Davison followed the victim into a room, screaming and swearing before he hit the victim in the face with an open hand, causing the victim's nose to bleed.
The victim ran to a bathroom, locked the door and proceeded to get video and photos of the injuries.
Some time later, the victim left the bathroom, went into a dining room and picked up a set of car keys.
Police said Davison grabbed the victim's wrist and took the keys before spitting in the victim's face.
Davison, continuing to swear and call the victim names, said to the victim "you did this to yourself".
The victim left the house and went to a friend's house in Bogan Gate before later returning.
The victim did not report the matter to police at this time.
On October 8 the victim and Davison were drinking at the Trundle Services Club, before moving on to the Trundle Hotel.
Police said Davison appeared agitated and annoyed at the victim and when they left the location in a vehicle, they began arguing.
During the trip Davison began calling the victim names and said "go and kill yourself".
Davison, police said, refused to stop the car when he was asked to do so.
When the victim attempted to open the passenger door Davison swerved the car slightly causing the victim to close the door.
Police said when the victim attempted to later contact a third party this angered Davison, causing him to scream at the victim and call the third party abusive names.
Davison unsuccessfully attempted to grab the victim's phone and the third party contacted police.
On October 10, police arranged for Davison to attend Parkes Police Station later that day. He arrived at 2.55pm and was arrested.
