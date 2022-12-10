Parkes Champion-Post

Grant Danson of Parkes fined and put on corrections order for stalking and breaching AVO

By Court Reporter
December 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order for the stalk/intimidate charge and fined $750 for contravening the AVO. File picture

A Parkes man has been convicted, fined $750 and placed on a community corrections order for contravening an AVO and stalk/intimidate charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.