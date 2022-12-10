A Parkes man has been convicted, fined $750 and placed on a community corrections order for contravening an AVO and stalk/intimidate charges.
Grant John Danson, 31, of Coleman Street, Parkes plead guilty to the charges of stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of mental or physical harm (DV) and contravening an AVO when he appeared before Parkes Local Court on November 24.
He was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order for the stalk/intimidate charge and fined $750 for contravening the AVO.
Danson's solicitor, Rhygan Werrett proposed that Danson be placed on a community corrections order for 12 months as he had removed himself from the location.
Objecting to this course the police prosecutor said police had a concern about the ongoing nature of the charges.
In sentencing Danson Magistrate Brett Thomas said there was some concern over the welfare of the victims, and that he had dealt with Danson on an unrelated matter in June, though he noted that Danson had moved which indicated a positive change.
According to police facts presented to the court, around 5pm on September 5, 2022 Danson drove to a location and said he wanted to see one of the victims in relation to a comment they had made the day before.
The victim at the house told Danson that the person who made the comment was at Condobolin.
Police said Danson began to scream at the victim, calling them a liar.
At 7pm on Monday, September 5, both victims went to Parkes Police Station, upset, and provided a statement to police.
During the statement, the victim that Danson confronted informed police they had been getting regular texts from Danson blaming the other victim for his problems, along with texts which contained threatening content.
The other victim told police they too had been receiving texts from Danson as well which including ones containing messages such as "if you don't answer me I will beat the living s**t out of you".
One of the victims told police that while AVO conditions allowed Danson contact, they were concerned about him and his unpredictable actions.
Around 11am on September 6, police visited Danson's residence and arrested him.
During an interview with police, Danson denied any allegations of assault, but admitted to going to the victim's house, saying it was his intent to collect dogs which turned into an argument.
Danson denied sending either victim any messages, saying any they received were not from him.
