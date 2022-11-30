The machine is fully automatic, has a four-stage filtration which Belrose Rotary will look after as part of their sponsorship, can heat and cool the water and can be used indoors in a ventilated area. On hot, dry days, which are all too common in Peak Hill in summer, the machine's operating capacity drops to 30 per cent so it shuts off during the day and switches back on at night when the air cools and the humidity rises.