Clean, clear drinking water from a machine that converts air into water - that's the gift to the children of Peak Hill Central School.
World Environmental Solutions Pty Limited (WES), in association with Belrose Rotary Club, charity Youth Up Front and Property Portfolio Solutions (PPS), have come together under the Peak Hill Central School Employment Readiness Program to provide an Atmospheric Water Generator for the students.
Representatives from all four organisations visited the school on November 24 and 25 and delivered the machine as part of the program - a pet project of Belrose Rotary which has been running for more than 25 years, providing skills to the students leaving and entering the workforce.
Worth $4500 but given at a reduced rate, the money for the machine was generously donated to Belrose Rotary by PPS, a business of Rotarian and past president Jeff Banks.
The Atmospheric Water Generator provides up to 60 litres of clean and cool drinking water per day by extracting the humidity in the air and condensation.
"Today there's 7000 of these in the world and it's the first one in Peak Hill," Jeff said.
Inventor of the machine and founder and CEO of WES Wallie Ivison travelled from Woodford, Queensland to especially hand over the machine to the school.
The machine is fully automatic, has a four-stage filtration which Belrose Rotary will look after as part of their sponsorship, can heat and cool the water and can be used indoors in a ventilated area. On hot, dry days, which are all too common in Peak Hill in summer, the machine's operating capacity drops to 30 per cent so it shuts off during the day and switches back on at night when the air cools and the humidity rises.
As for the school holidays when the school is closed for two weeks every term and six weeks over the Christmas/new year period, Wallie has instructed them to leave the machine going.
"It will fill up and turn off," he said.
"The machine will regularly rotate the water past a UV light to keep the water fresh.
"It's a bit of magic. People out here wouldn't have heard of this or seen it."
"And it's going to be part of the way they live," Jeff added.
The machine's operating panel also has a lock on it for safety.
Wallie said the idea behind the water machine was to cut out plastic bottles.
"If we are serious about the continued protection of the planet, this use of a single purchase of preservative water through coolers and bottled water must be curbed," he said.
Wallie was very grateful to attend the school, telling the students a family link to the town was another reason that brought him out here.
"My great-grandfather used to travel between Parkes and Peak Hill in a coloured wagon, it took five days to get to Peak Hill and my grandfather was born in that wagon," he said.
As part of the gift, each student in the school was given their own double-walled, insulated stainless steel water bottle, complete with a tea strainer should they need it, for when they use the machine. The water bottles also electronically show the temperature of the water inside.
During the presentation deputy principal Catherine Doyle said the school was in need of water bottles, previously mentioning it to Warren McGurgan, Belrose Rotary's vocational director.
"He came back to me and said 'I've got something better!' [It was] one of the incredible water machines and every single child in the school can have their own water bottle," she said.
The development of Atmospheric Water Generators began when WES formed in 2005 amid the 10-year millennium drought in Australia.
Back then Wallie said the world wasn't really ready for it but the need is growing as more people become environmentally aware.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
