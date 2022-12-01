Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Shop Parkes '12 Days of Christmas' campaign launches to encourage shopping local

By Newsroom
December 1 2022 - 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The annual Shop Parkes '12 Days of Christmas' campaign has begun and residents are encouraged to shop at a different local business for each of the 12 days to show their support. Picture supplied

Parkes Shire Council has partnered with the Parkes Chamber of Commerce to launch the annual Shop Parkes '12 Days of Christmas' campaign to encourage local spending within the shire this festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.