Parkes Shire Council has partnered with the Parkes Chamber of Commerce to launch the annual Shop Parkes '12 Days of Christmas' campaign to encourage local spending within the shire this festive season.
The campaign promotes the benefits shopping local has on the community and hopes to decrease the need or desire to shop online and outside the region.
After years of drought, bushfires, a pandemic and more recently, flash flooding, it is more important than ever to continue supporting local businesses during and following these turbulent times.
"The past few years have undoubtedly been some of the hardest our shire has faced," Mayor of Parkes Shire Ken Keith OAM said.
"The COVID pandemic and flooding has proven how unpredictable the world we live in is, and furthermore, outlines the economic challenges our local small business community face.
"I encourage everyone to support local this Christmas and get involved in the '12 Days of Christmas' campaign, to ensure our business community continues to grow and strengthen."
The '12 Days of Christmas' competition has 12 $100 Shop Parkes Gift Cards up for grabs from December 1 through to December 12. To enter simply spend $10 or more in any Parkes Shire business, scan the QR code in store or online, and attach your receipt along with entering your contact details to go into the draw to win.
You can only enter once per day, however, council encourages you to share the love and shop with a different local business on all 12 days and enter each day. The winners will be announced on the Shop Parkes Facebook and Instagram pages.
All businesses will receive a free campaign promo pack to display in store. If businesses are not already signed up as a Shop Parkes participating store, it is a great opportunity to become involved in Shop Parkes, from tagging @shopparkes on social media, to becoming a load or redeem store for the Shop Parkes Gift Cards. To find out more and how-to sign-up visit: visitparkes.com.au/shop-and-eat/shop-parkes-gift-cards/
"Businesses are also encouraged to get in the festive spirit and decorate their shop windows with Christmas lights and gift ideas," Parkes Shire Council's Economic Development Specialist Katie Nash said.
"Seeing the township light-up with decorated shopfronts helps create a festive atmosphere and brings people out into the community.
"It is important we encourage everyone to go and explore the town, and its diverse offerings because it really is a special community with something for everyone."
Ms Nash suggested the Shop Parkes gift card is a great gifting solution for hard-to-buy-for friends and family. You can choose an amount to load on the card that suits your budget and needs, from as little as $1 to as much as $1000.
Since the Shop Parkes program launched in December 2018, more than $448,000 has been loaded to the gift cards and $373,000 has been redeemed at local stores within the Parkes Shire, leaving $64,313 ready to be spent within the redemption stores.
To find out more about the Shop Parkes Gift Cards, head to visitparkes.com.au.
