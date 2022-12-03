Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Bowling Club wins both Frank Gersbach Cup and Geoff and Bob Freeman Shield

By Contributed
December 3 2022 - 1:43pm
Parkes Railway Bowling Club's dynamic duo Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin won the Zone Reserve Pairs and will now progress to the State Sectionals in July 2023. Picture supplied

Railway bowls

On Wednesday, November 23 we had social bowls.

