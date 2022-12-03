On Wednesday, November 23 we had social bowls.
Winners were Peter White, Phil Barnard and Ray Griffith winning 15+2. Runners-up Helen Clark, Gene Rapp and Kev Hynds 13+14. Marble 4 came out and the Margins 1, 2 and 14. The jackpot next week is $116.
On Thursday, November 24 we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. This week's winner were Don't Be Shorts, Swampies, Swingin T*ts and Outhouses. So after 3 rounds we have 5 teams on 4 points, 2 teams on 3 points and 1 team on 1 point in what is going to be a tightly contested series.
On Saturday, November 26 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Affleck, Lorraine Baker and John Corcoran winning 14+14. Runners-up were Graham Thomson, Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn winning 13+4.
Jake Brown and Paul Kirwan won their first game but unfortunately lost their second game to bow out of the Rookie Pairs.
Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin won the final of Zone Reserve Pairs and will now progress to the State Sectionals in July 2023.
Championships
In the Major Singles Graham Thomson defeated Stevie Torrens. In the Major Pairs Lea Tanks and Juicy Daley defeated Brian Smith and Sam Teague.
In the Club Triples John Chew, Shane Hodge and Sam Teague defeated Clive Stibbard, Stevie Torrens and Paul Townsend.
Frank Gersbach Parkes Cup
On Sunday, November 27 we took on the Town Club in the second round of the Parkes Cup, unfortunately going down in both the Major and Minor divisions, giving the Town Club the Major Cup for the year and having a draw in the overall for the Minor Cup. This also seen the inaugural running of the Geoff and Bob Freeman Shield for the aggregate of both divisions combined and this also went to the Town Club who held a 44 shot margin.
In the Club on Friday, December 2 we have happy hour 5-7pm, ham raffles, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($900), joker draw ($1700) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Our own Gem of the West, Vi West, has celebrated her 90th birthday!
A delicious shared lunch, Rhona's sumptuous caramel mud cake and flowers ensured Vi made her way into her tenth decade in grand style!
Tracy Ryan-Grimshaw arrived and conducted an in-depth interview into the "Life of Vi". This was a fascinating, moving and amusing insight into a life well-lived, by a very proud, independent and strong woman, who now spends her time looking after the "old ones" in Peak Hill! We agreed that Vi is 90, going on 70! Bless you, dear lady!
Since Ground Control had done a great job on the green, it was only right that we go out for a social bowl or two. Thank you gentlemen!
Too much party and Vi's team of Frances Charlton/Vi West/Maureen Baillie could not get a score until the game on Rink 5 was half over! They went down to the more sober combination of Gwenda Carty/Lea Orr/Brenda Davies!
Most of the bowls on Rink 4 were the wide-swinging black variety, which made reading the wind gusts even trickier! Flo Riseborough/Chris Cox/Robyn Morgan handled the conditions expertly, to open up an unbeatable lead over Valmai Westcott/Elaine Miller/Rosemary Mitchell.
Right up to stumps, either team could have taken the win on Rink 2. Still recovering from their State Pennants silver medal effort, Marja Iffland/Lynn Ryan were not disgraced, going down to Betsy Johnstone/Merilyn Rodgers by just 2 points.
Lucky card draw winners were Brenda, Gwenda & Lea. Vi won the "spider" & 100's club cash, along with Kay and Lea.
In two weeks' time, 13 Dec - social bowls, Christmas Party & Presentation. Wear uniforms please. Catered lunch, $25, is to be paid to Merilyn as soon as possible.
Next Tuesday, 6th Dec - social bowls and "Christmas Fare" Trading Table. Wear your Christmas mufti dress.
To play social bowls on Tuesday, please call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10. All welcome!
Social Roster: Merilyn Rodgers
On a day where scoring was high, 45 points including an eagle at the18th ensured that John Dwyer won his second successive weekly twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes last week.
With the course providing plenty of run seven players in the field of 26- 10 from Parkes and 16 from Forbes - recorded scores of 40 points or better for the 18 holes.
The Parkes pair of Gordon Pritchard and Tom Delmenico both returnedexcellent rounds of 42 points with Pritchard claiming the runners-up prize on a count-back.
Dwyer completed a good day by winning the B grade nearest-to-pin on the15th hole and Forbes' Don McKewon the A grade, while the honors weres hared on the 11th hole with Forbes' Peter Barnes the A grade winner and Gordon Pritchard the closest in B grade.
Parkes continued on its winning way in the twin-towns shield scoring 239 points to Forbes' 232.
Kevin Watts from Forbes won the encouragement award.
The ball sweep went to 37 points with the winners as follows: 42 points- Tom Delmenico; 41 - Barry Parker and Alan Rees (F); 40 - Graham Cook(P) and Geoff Drane (F); 37 - Steve Edwards and Jeff Haley (F).
Last weekend saw 6 shooters attend the Deep Lead shooting range on the Back Trundle Road and shot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 meters foe a collective score of 550 points
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Brian Drabsch 300 248 548; John Davis 300 248 548.
FIELD RIFLES
Ron Cunningham 296 245 541; John Maddison 296 241 537; John Smeaton 295 240 535.
And one shot for practice only to make up his yearly shoots. 4 for target, 2 for hunting and 1 for collecting. Our next shoot is at 10am on Sunday 4/12/22 and will be an animal target.
