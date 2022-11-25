Police appeal to Tullamore community to help find woman who's bogged, needs medical treatment

Police are appealing for assistance to find a woman requiring medical treatment whose vehicle is bogged somewhere in the state's Central West.
It's believed she is around the Cobar, Condobolin, Tullamore or Nymagee areas and police hold serious concerns for her welfare.
The 58-year-old woman contacted Triple Zero (000) earlier today (Friday 25 November) to report she was stuck in her vehicle and but unsure of her exact location, NSW Police say.
"Serious concerns are held for her welfare as she requires medical treatment and emergency services have been unable to locate her," an alert to the public released this evening said.
Officers from Central North Police District are continuing an extensive search of the area and are appealing for public assistance to locate her vehicle.
The woman is driving a white Hyundai Elantra sedan with Queensland registration 677ZSG.
Police said the woman remains inside the vehicle. Local residents are urged to check their properties and surrounding streets for the car.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
