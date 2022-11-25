Parkes Champion-Post

Woman bogged, needs medical treatment - police appeal for assistance to help find her

By Newsroom
November 25 2022 - 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal to Tullamore community to help find woman who's bogged, needs medical treatment

Police are appealing for assistance to find a woman requiring medical treatment whose vehicle is bogged somewhere in the state's Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.