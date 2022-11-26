Updated - Saturday, November 26 7.47pm
A Queensland woman who became lost when her car was bogged in a remote area of the state's Central West has been found safe and well.
The 58-year-old woman called Triple Zero (000) on Friday to report her vehicle was bogged and she didn't know where she was. Her phone ran out of battery a short time later.
NSW Police said officers from the Central West Police District initiated an extensive search assisted by SES and RFS personnel and a fixed-wing aircraft.
There was also a public appeal for assistance with a geo-targeted text message issued to more than 86,000 subscribers.
Following information provided, a PolAir crew found the woman on a property near Bobadah, about 170km south-east of Cobar, a short time before 1.12pm on Saturday.
The property owner assisted the woman to their home where PolAir landed and airlifted her to Parkes Hospital, where she was checked as a precaution.
Police would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search and shared their appeal for information.
Earlier - Friday, 6.25pm
Police are appealing for assistance to find a woman requiring medical treatment whose vehicle is bogged somewhere in the state's Central West.
It's believed she is around the Cobar, Condobolin, Tullamore or Nymagee areas and police hold serious concerns for her welfare.
The 58-year-old woman contacted Triple Zero (000) earlier today (Friday 25 November) to report she was stuck in her vehicle and but unsure of her exact location, NSW Police say.
"Serious concerns are held for her welfare as she requires medical treatment and emergency services have been unable to locate her," an alert to the public released this evening said.
Officers from Central North Police District are continuing an extensive search of the area and are appealing for public assistance to locate her vehicle.
The woman is driving a white Hyundai Elantra sedan with Queensland registration 677ZSG.
Police said the woman remains inside the vehicle. Local residents are urged to check their properties and surrounding streets for the car.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
