Parkes Champion-Post

Australia Day award nominations for the Parkes Shire are now open

By Newsroom
December 1 2022 - 8:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daughter Helen Magill, 2022 Citizen of the Year Hedley Nicholson and his wife Pauline Nicholson on Australia Day in 2022. Picture supplied

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Parkes Shire Council Community, Cultural, Environmental and Parkes Shire Sports Awards, including the Ron Harrison Sports Bursary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.