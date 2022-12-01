Nominations are now open for the 2023 Parkes Shire Council Community, Cultural, Environmental and Parkes Shire Sports Awards, including the Ron Harrison Sports Bursary.
"This has been a hard year for everyone in many ways, not least with the recent flood disaster. The amazing response shown has proved just how many local heroes are in our community," Parkes Shire Mayor Ken Keith OAM said.
"We are proud to have a number of individuals and groups making outstanding contributions to the Parkes Shire community. These people are often quiet achievers but their efforts and achievements strengthen our community.
"The Australia Day Awards are a fantastic way of publicly acknowledging and thanking them, so if you know of someone who deserves some recognition, please consider nominating them for an award."
The annual Australia Day Awards are designed to publicly acknowledge and reward the marvellous contributions these citizens and groups make on a local level and encourage others to follow their lead.
"These awards celebrate and showcase the artistic and creative talent that we have in the Parkes Shire. I strongly encourage community members to nominate individuals or groups as a recognition of their efforts in the past year," Manager Cultural Education and Library Services Kerryn Jones said.
The awards cover the 2022 calendar year to date and will be announced during the Australia Day Awards ceremony held in January 2023.
This year, all nominations must be made online via council's website. If you need any assistance with completing the nomination form, please visit the team at the Parkes Library and Culture Centre.
Entries for the Community, Cultural, Environmental and Sports Awards close on December 5, 2022.
Community Awards
The Community Awards recognise outstanding community contribution in the following categories:
Cultural Awards
This year the Cultural Award categories have changed to encourage a wider variety of recipients eligible for nomination. The Cultural Awards recognise excellence in the performing, visual, and creative arts and crafts in the following categories:
Environmental Awards
The Environmental Award recognises an individual or group contributing to our environmental preservation or advancing environmental awareness within the shire.
Sports Awards
The Sports Awards recognise outstanding sporting groups and individuals in the Parkes Shire.
The Awards are divided into 8 categories including:
Ron Harrison Sports Bursary
The purpose of the $2000 bursary is to provide financial assistance to sportspersons of the Parkes Shire, particularly those at junior levels, who demonstrate the need for this assistance to further develop their career. It's also to perpetuate the memory of the late Mr Ron Harrison, who died in February 1985, for his contribution to the community of Parkes and district, particularly in the development of sport.
For further information:
