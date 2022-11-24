On the 3rd ex President Mark Kelly failed to get the ball near the green and had to bade farewell to the rest, on the 4th hole Peter Bristol went over the fence twice on the par 5 and picked up, on the 5th hole Jarrod Kemp found playing out of the rough too much and it was adios, on the 6th par 3 a double par was way too much for Anthony Riach to hold his place, on the 7th another gun went pop with Brendan Chambers took 4 to get down from beside the green.