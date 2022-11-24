Saturday was the playing of the annual 18 Hole Stroke Short Course Championships, which is played from the red tees for the men and the yellow tees for the ladies. The event was again sponsored by Denis Howard and our thanks go out to Denis.
The stroke event really reduces the players normal handicap as the hole length shorten up noticeably. The course makeup was the back 9 played twice as the course enters into the revamping stage. This event really does become target golf for the low handicappers and it again proved to be the case.
Riall Harrison shot a 66 off the stick to win this year's event by 2 strokes from Joe Van Oynen with Anthony Riach by a further stroke back. In the nett event Joe reversed the result with his 65 beating Riall and Anthony on 66.
In B grade Tony Evans showed his class by winning with a score of 82 leading Trevor Chatman on 83 with Peter Boschman, Robert Lea and Joshua Vaughan 84. In the nett event Joshua on 68 won the event from Robert Lea and Mick Bond on 69. C grade was taken out by Scott Winter on 80 in ahead of Garry Paddison on 83. In the C grade nett Joseph Tanswell on 64 beating Garry Paddison on a countback with Gordon Pritchard on 66.
In the ladies event Leone Stevenson continued her run of form with an 86 leading the field home with Cathy Kelly on 90 the nearest player. In the nett event Colleen Flynn on 68 was winner with Melissa Matthews and Leone 2 strokes back.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - the Harvey Norman 11th by Cody Hando at 80cm, the Westlime 15th by Phil Barnard at 222cm and the Central West Glass 18th by Peter Bristol at 0cm - an eagle after hitting the green with his drive and sinking the putt. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Cody Hando at 80cm this week.
For the ladies Melissa Matthews won the 11th and Frankie Cock won the 15th .
Ball winners were - Garry Paddison 64, Anthony Riach, Gordon Pritchard 66, John Green, Ian Phipps 67, Mark Haley, Colleen Flynn, Peter Magill, Phil Bishop, David Stevenson, Joshua Vaughan 68, Jake Hodge, Peter Bristol, Michael Thomas 69.
Week 7 of the President vs Captain was held with Dave picking up 221 points to Cath's 195.
This weekend is the annual 18 Hole 4 Person Ambrose Prostate Cancer Awareness sponsored by the Parkes Prostate group.
On Sunday the annual Pybar Shootout was held. Pybar have been great supporters of the PGC event and entry into this event is much sort after. Paul Thomas represented the Pybar company and presented the winners with their trophy.
This event is the top 20 players selected from the qualifying rounds earlier in the year and the players can utilise their handicap on each hole. There was a strong starting lineup with the starting favourite hard to pick. On the 2nd hole Geoff Leonard couldn't get the short iron going and exited the competition.
On the 3rd ex President Mark Kelly failed to get the ball near the green and had to bade farewell to the rest, on the 4th hole Peter Bristol went over the fence twice on the par 5 and picked up, on the 5th hole Jarrod Kemp found playing out of the rough too much and it was adios, on the 6th par 3 a double par was way too much for Anthony Riach to hold his place, on the 7th another gun went pop with Brendan Chambers took 4 to get down from beside the green.
On the 8th hole David Speakman had trouble with the chipoff as he failed to get up the slope on the green, on the 9th hole club President David Stevenson lost an 8 person chipoff when he chose to putt but did it poorly - the group headed in for Chef Steve's lunchtime spread, a relax and laugh before heading out for the serious side. On the 10th Rob Lea went over the fence on his drive and couldn't recover. Tony 'Scrubber' Evans was next to go on the short 11th. On the 12th one of the favourites in Joe Van Opynen exited stage left.
On the par 5 13th big hitting Phil Barnard left the game. He had struggled on this hole the first time round. On the 14th, another strong contender Michael Thomas went out. He had survived a couple of close calls but was hitting the ball strongly. On the short 15th one of the guys that had been flying below the radar had to go, Lindsay Elliott had to close up the golf bag.
On the par 5 16th Robert Norman found the long hole too taxing and he put the putter cover on for the last time. On the 17th Mick Jeffress, playing in his first Pybar, couldn't keep pace with the remaining 2 and became a watcher for the last hole. Here, Rob Cheney and the most under-rated golfer, Nym Dziuba, teed off for the prize of Pybar Shootout champion for 2022. Both hit solid drives and then hit decent approach shots in.
Unfortunately, Rob's putter let him down when it was most needed leaving Nym to close out and take the title. Big thanks to all participants, referee John Green, club Captain Cath Kelly and Pybar rep for the day Paul Thomas and Steve and Kerry in the clubhouse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.