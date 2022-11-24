News flash!
Our dedicated Grade 3 Pennants teams are runners-up in the state, going down to Yamba in a closely fought final on Sunday afternoon in Bomaderry!
Sensational news! Congratulations on a fantastic effort which put our little country club on the bowling map! We are all in awe of your staying power, with three solid days of high-intensity matches under very trying conditions.
We welcomed the triumphant champs, sporting their silver medals and banner, home on Tuesday, amid cheers and applause and a special cake! The paparazzi were there in numbers to catch every moment! Editor Merilyn reported on a few of their escapades whilst away, saluting their scintillating performance!
After an extended morning tea, it was down to the business of social bowls. The nominated game - turn around triples - meant we each had a turn in all three positions.
Over in the sports section, Gwenda Carty/Laurie Keane/Maureen Baillie began hot off the press, amassing an unbeatable lead with some eye-catching shots, leaving Lynn Ryan/Maria Willcockson/Joan Simpson without an answer.
In the comic section, Valmai Westcott/Lorraine Baker/Merilyn Rodgers set up to play, but met tough opposition against Rose Mitchell/Marja Iffland/Lea Orr, a team with all the answers!
Upcoming dates:
6 December - social bowls and "Christmas Fare" Trading Table. Wear your Christmas mufti dress up.
13 December - social bowls, Christmas Party & Presentation. Catered lunch, $25, is to be paid to Merilyn as soon as you are able.
Next Tuesday, 29 November, it's Vi's 90th birthday! Please bring a shared lunch (savoury plate, please). Rhona's caramel birthday cake will be the dessert! Social bowls beforehand!
To play social bowls on Tuesday, please call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10. All welcome!
Social Roster: Flo Riseborough
