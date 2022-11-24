Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes lady bowlers runners-up in state Grade 3 Pennants after going down to Yamba

By Lea Orr
Updated November 24 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 10:00pm
Parkes Grade 3 Pennants team Lynn Ryan (manager), Brenda Davies, Heather Harvey, Maureen Miller, Liz Byrne, Marja Iffland, Jan McPhee, Rhona Went, Cherie Frame, Merilyn Rodgers (reserve) are NSW runners-up. Picture supplied

