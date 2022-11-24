Hi Landcarers,
Central West Lachlan Landcare is pleased to announce that Costa Georgiadis will be joining us in March 2023!
Costa joined us at Forbes last year for Schools Eco Day, Landcare Dinner and Forbes Riverside Garden Open Day....and, we knew that we had to invite him back to our area once again.
When Costa heard about the recent weather-related events impacting our region, he prepared a special message to be shared. The recording can be found on our website home page and on our social media.
Costa is a landscape architect, environmental educator and television presenter who has an all-consuming passion for plants and people. He knows how to bring out the best in each and takes great pleasure in bringing them together.
As co-creator and host of Costa's Garden Odyssey for SBS, he caught the attention of a nation. Since 2013, Costa has continued his journey as the much-loved host of one of the ABC's most iconic and Logie award-winning programs, Gardening Australia. His presenting work with Gardening Australia has been acknowledged with a Silver Logie.
In recent years, Costa has also joined with Dirtgirl in sharing environmental lessons in Get Grubby TV and Get Grubby The Musical, much to the delight of Australia's pre-schoolers. He is also a popular guest in a range of television programs including Black Comedy, Have You Been Paying Attention?, Celebrity Name Game, Hughesy We Have A Problem and was recently featured in a dedicated episode of Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery.
Costa proudly supports Junior Landcare in a national ambassadorial role.
During his time with us, Costa will be presenting at Schools Eco Day, which Central West Lachlan Landcare provide free to Year 5 students in the Parkes and Forbes Shires and Eugowra.
Eco Day is a fun, educational day, bringing together students to learn about the environment and encouraging them as our future leaders.
We are fortunate to also welcome Costa as Key Note Speaker for our Landcare Dinner on the Friday evening.
To finish off Costa's visit, he will be joining us at a new event Straight from your Backyard which we will be holding in partnership with Parkes Shire Council. We look forward to sharing more information about this new event soon.
