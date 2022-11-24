Parkes Champion-Post

TV personality Costa Georgiadis is returning to Parkes, Forbes for Schools Eco Day and Central West Lachlan Landcare dinner

By Marg Applebee, Central West Lachlan Landcare
Updated November 24 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 9:38pm
Central West Lachlan Landcare are pleased to announce that Costa Georgiadis will be joining us in March 2023. Picture supplied

Hi Landcarers,

