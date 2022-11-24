A stock and station agent who has seen first-hand the impacts of severe floods on communities as a Rural Fire Service volunteer wants to do her part to help farmers in the Central West.
Syndelle Berry from Boorowa has taken it upon herself to start a livestock fodder donation drive as one way to support farmers affected by floods, particularly those in Forbes and Eugowra.
With the help of Central West Livestock Exchange supervisor Cassi Walmsley, the Forbes saleyards will act as the drop-off location taking place from this Friday until Sunday.
Syndelle is calling on people to hop onboard and help spread the word of the drive as she seeks donations from far and wide.
She's also created a Facebook page called Rebuilding Rural Farming Families - Central West that she hopes people will consider liking so everyone can stay connected and up-to-date.
"I have taken on board my previous experience in Lismore and Port Macquarie as an RFS member and seen first-hand the devastation of what goes on," Syndelle said in a video posted to her new Facebook page to introduce the drive.
"I just want to acknowledge those farmers that have been affected in the Central West - Forbes, Eugowra - and are still currently being affected downstream. We are thinking of you and it's going to be a very long road to recovery.
"My heart breaks for everything that's happening right now and I've decided to step-up and take the pressure off everyone in Forbes, and create a drop-off point for donations, such as chaff, hay, fodder, horse feed, dog biscuits, etc.
"Things that our farmers can use."
Syndelle is asking agents and community members to please get in contact with her on 0437 557 216 with details of 'high priority' areas.
She's managed to secure and pay for hay from Yass for this weekend's drop-off.
"There's approximately 60 bales of cattle feed, so a B-double load coming in there on Saturday morning, it will get dropped off," she said.
"I just want to say a massive shout-out to Thompsons Livestock Transport, Nadine and Nick over in Cowra, they've been amazing with such short notice in getting this to us on Saturday morning, and especially the driver.
"A massive thank you to Cassi Walmsley at Forbes Saleyards who has jumped on board.
"I know obviously things are hard at the moment with getting onto crops and baling hay but we're just going to have to take every day as it comes, and ensure that we get enough to support all of our farmers in the Forbes area."
Syndelle so far has 38 followers on her Facebook page.
"Obviously service at the moment is a big issue but when we can, if we can all keep together and that way we can keep that information up-to-date with what's happening," she said.
"I've spoken to many agents in Forbes and they are forever grateful to spread the word and get that out so we can use facilities there that are easier to load pallets once the water goes down and use our own transport as well as trucks that are happy to take the time and deliver those goods to the families.
"So please give us a call and jump on Facebook."
Details about the livestock fodder donations and drop-off point:
Location: Central West Livestock Exchange, Forbes NSW.
Date: Friday afternoon, November 24, and Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27 8am -5pm.
Organiser: Please contact Syndelle Berry 0437 557 216.
Please note this will be an ongoing drop-off point for rural donations through the flood recovery process.
Seeking main donations of:
Disclaimer: All fodder distribution will be subject to the amount of donations received.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
