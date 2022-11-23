Parkes Champion-Post

Five of Parkes tennis Central West Champions of Champions qualify for state finals

By The Ace
Updated November 25 2022 - 12:55am, first published November 24 2022 - 8:30am
Parkes coach Helen Magill, Ella McColl, Lachie Orr, Harry Yelland, Savannah Latu and Anna Orr with Jade Wright, Finance Broker at Ideal Financial Group. Picture supplied

The Central West Champion of Champions were held in Parkes on Nov 12/13 and after a successful weekend of matches, Parkes had 5 players qualify for the NSW State Finals to be played in Sydney this weekend.

