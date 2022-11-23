The Central West Champion of Champions were held in Parkes on Nov 12/13 and after a successful weekend of matches, Parkes had 5 players qualify for the NSW State Finals to be played in Sydney this weekend.
Harry Yelland was dominant in the 12s and was awarded the regional champion's trophy while Ella McColl played some excellent tennis throughout the 2 days and was runner-up in the 14s.
The 12s girls was hotly contested with Parkes girls Savannah Latu and Anna Orr battling Cleo Hawcroft from Dubbo for runner-up, 3rd and 4th placings.
Savannah played well to finish runner-up ahead of Anna.
Lachie Orr had some tough matches in the 10s and finished in 5th place but was the first overall reserve in NSW after his performances throughout the year and secured a place in the draw on Monday. Filo Filemu from Tottenham who travels to Parkes each Monday to train with the development squad also qualified in the 10s girls division.
Sienna Hunt, Phoebe and Katie Forbes and Tom Rix all competed in the 12s and 14s and had solid weekends of match play. Mitch Arndell finished tied runner-up in the 18s and lost on a countback while Ethan Hunt had a tough weekend.
At the completion of junior comp on Tuesday, the 5 players were presented with an envelope to help with their expenses this weekend.
Parkes Tennis has collaborated with Jade Wright from Ideal Financial Group and during 2022, for every Home Loan financed, when mentioning Parkes Tennis, Jade donated $100 to the club to go towards junior development.
Parkes Tennis chipped in as well and the families will have their accommodation and travel covered.
Parkes Tennis appreciates Jade's very generous support for Parkes Tennis juniors and looks forward to continuing this partnership in 2023.
