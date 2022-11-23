Champions in Sydney

On the par 5 13th big hitting Phil Barnard left the game. He had struggled on this hole the first time round. On the 14th, another strong contender Michael Thomas went out. He had survived a couple of close calls but was hitting the ball strongly. On the short 15th one of the guys that had been flying below the radar had to go, Lindsay Elliott had to close up the golf bag. On the par 5 16th Robert Norman found the long hole too taxing and he put the putter cover on for the last time. On the 17th Mick Jeffress, playing in his first Pybar, couldn't keep pace with the remaining 2 and became a watcher for the last hole. Here, Rob Cheney and the most under rated golfer, Nym Dziuba, teed off for the prize of Pybar Shootout champion for 2022. Both hit solid drives and then hit decent approach shots in.

