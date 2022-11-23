Parkes Champion-Post

Champions in Sydney

Updated November 23 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 2:13pm
Parkes coach Helen Magill, Ella McColl, Lachie Orr, Harry Yelland, Savannah Latu, Anna Orr, Jade Wright, Finance Broker at Ideal Financial Group.

The Central West Champion of Champions were held in Parkes on Nov 12/13 and after a successful weekend of matches, Parkes had 5 players qualify for the NSW State Finals to be played in Sydney this weekend.

